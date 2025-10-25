Fronts Fall to Storm in First Game of the Weekend
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Fronts fall to Storm in first game of the weekend Category: Article October 24, 2025 The first stop in a weekend away from Slush Puppie Place for the Frontenacs was the Sleeman Centre for the first matchup of the season with the Guelph Storm.
It was a textbook first 20 minutes for the Frontenacs. 3:42 into the hockey game, Nolan Snyder would score a beautiful spinning goal for his fourth of the season. Tomas Pobezal and Andre Moundoux would pick up the helpers. At the other end, Gavin Betts was strong, turning away all eight shots the Storm threw at him. 1-0, Kingston after the first period.
The second period would start in a similar fashion to the first. Under three minutes into the middle frame, Andre Mondoux would find the back of the net for the first time in his OHL career. The Big blue-liner would send a booming slapshot into the top corner, giving the Fronts a two-goal lead. After that, the Storm would strike. Guelph scored four unanswered in the middle frame. 4-2 Guelph, after 40 minutes.
Tyler Hopkins would give the Frontenacs a little bit of life in the third period. The Toronto Maple Leafs third third-rounder would score his sixth goal of the season to cut the lead down to two halfway through the period. Unfortunately, Kingston would run out of time to mount a comeback, and Guelph would add an empty net goal, resulting in a final score of 6-3 at the Sleeman Centre.
The Frontenacs get right back into action Saturday night as they head to Niagara to take on the IceDogs for the first time this year. The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place on November 2nd, when the London Knights make their way to the Limestone city.
