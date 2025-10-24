OHL Appoints Tracy Robert as Manager of Culture and Community

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the appointment of Tracy Robert as the League's new Manager of Culture and Community.

In her new role, Robert will lead the OHL's efforts to foster an inclusive, respectful, and community-connected league culture that reflects the diversity of the players, fans, and communities the League serves. She will be responsible for the oversight and execution of Players First initiatives such as Talk Today in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, OHL Onside in partnership with the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres as well as collaborations with groups like Heroic Minds, CDT Anti-Doping and the League's Sports Betting & Integrity programs.

In addition, Robert will lead the OHL's charitable and community engagement initiatives through OHL Assists, strengthening community partnerships and advancing the League's broader social impact goals in partnership with member teams.

"Tracy's leadership, perspective, and experience in both hockey and community development will be instrumental in furthering the League's commitment to an inclusive and positive environment across all levels of the game," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "We're excited to welcome her to the OHL and look forward to the important work ahead."

Robert brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served on the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) Board of Directors from 2023 to 2025. She has also worked in communications and impact with Black Girl Hockey Club Canada, where she helped advance initiatives focused on representation, accessibility, and inclusion within the sport. With a background in mental health as a therapist, Robert has long been an advocate for well-being and belonging, using her expertise to help shape culture and create meaningful connections in the hockey community.

"I'm honoured to join the Ontario Hockey League and contribute to the continued growth of a culture that values inclusion, respect, and community," said Robert. "Hockey has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to helping ensure that everyone connected to the game feels seen, supported, and empowered."

Robert will assume her new role immediately, working closely with League leadership, member teams, and community partners to build upon ongoing initiatives that strengthen the OHL's culture and community engagement.







