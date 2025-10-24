Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company

The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce a 4-year renewal with the Molson Coors Beverage Company who have been the Official Supplier of Beer and Ready to Drink beverages to the team for over a decade. As part of this partnership, the Molson Coors Beverage Company will continue to be the primary supplier of Beer and Ready to Drink beverages for the teams concession areas as well as be the proud sponsor of the teams most popular nightly suite rental the Molson Canadian Bears Den.

"Our long-term partnership with the Molson Coors Beverage Company has allowed us to grow our business and provide our fans with premium options at our licensed areas" said Attack Manager, Marketing & Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "We are excited to continue our partnership with this great company and their local team who provide us with amazing service and support."







