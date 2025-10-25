Soto the OT Hero as Petes Win in Sault Ste. Marie
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Bob Davies)
(Sault Ste. Marie, ON) - On Friday, October 24, the Peterborough Petes continued their northern road trip by traveling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. Aiden Young tied the game with just over two minutes left in the third period, before Matthew Soto scored in overtime to give the Petes a 4-3 win.
Adam Novotny led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding an assist. Braydon McCallum, Aiden Young, and Matthew Soto scored, while Carson Cameron, Brennan Faulkner, Colin Fitzgerald, Yanis Lutz, Matthew Perreault, and Genc Ula all picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 27/30 for his sixth win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (15:50) - Adam Novotny (7), Assist - Carson Cameron (3)
Second Period:
Soo Goal (6:30) - Spencer Evans (1), Assists - Christopher Brown (10), Hunter Solomon (4)
Peterborough Goal (8:22) - Braydon McCallum (2), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (2), Colin Fitzgerald (4)
Soo Goal (15:45) - Christopher Brown (4), Assists - Jordan Charron (5), Brady Martin (1)
Third Period:
Soo Goal (7:14) - Tobias Zvolensky (3), Assists - Brady Smith (3), Jeremy Martin (2)
Peterborough Goal (17:47) PP - Aiden Young (1), Assists - Yanis Lutz (6), Matthew Perreault (2)
Overtime Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:24) - Matthew Soto (7), Assists - Genc Ula (3), Adam Novotný (6)
The Petes wrap up their northern road trip on Sunday, October 26, when they travel to Sudbury for a matinee matchup against the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Sudbury Community Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
