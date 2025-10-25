Guelph Storm's Rookie Jaakko Wycisk Living up to Pre-Season Hype

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

When you're the second overall pick in the OHL draft, the expectations are high.

Jaakko Wycisk has had no problem living up to those expectations though and led the way again Friday night, notching a goal and two assists in a 6-3 come-from behind-win over the Kingston Frontenacs at the Sleeman Centre.

Wycisk is tied for the team lead in goals with seven and his 12 points is second best on the team. He is also the league's top scoring 2009-born rookie.

"My teammates and my coaches have been helping me adjust," he said after Friday's win. "Obviously it was uncomfortable at first, but I've been feeling better every game."

Getting lots of ice time has helped with the quick adjustment, something Wycisk has been rewarded with thanks to his all-round play, which includes becoming a dependable guy to have on faceoffs.

Friday he also won eight of 13 draws and was a plus two.

"Cory's put some trust in me and I just try to go out there and play my role, do the things I do. I'm happy," Wycisk said of coach Cory Stillman.

Written by Tony Saxon for GuelphToday.com







