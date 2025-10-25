Guelph Storm's Rookie Jaakko Wycisk Living up to Pre-Season Hype
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
When you're the second overall pick in the OHL draft, the expectations are high.
Jaakko Wycisk has had no problem living up to those expectations though and led the way again Friday night, notching a goal and two assists in a 6-3 come-from behind-win over the Kingston Frontenacs at the Sleeman Centre.
Wycisk is tied for the team lead in goals with seven and his 12 points is second best on the team. He is also the league's top scoring 2009-born rookie.
"My teammates and my coaches have been helping me adjust," he said after Friday's win. "Obviously it was uncomfortable at first, but I've been feeling better every game."
Getting lots of ice time has helped with the quick adjustment, something Wycisk has been rewarded with thanks to his all-round play, which includes becoming a dependable guy to have on faceoffs.
Friday he also won eight of 13 draws and was a plus two.
"Cory's put some trust in me and I just try to go out there and play my role, do the things I do. I'm happy," Wycisk said of coach Cory Stillman.
Written by Tony Saxon for GuelphToday.com
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025
- Erliden Makes 35 Saves as Otters Fall in Saginaw - Erie Otters
- Birds Fall to Rangers, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Guelph Storm's Rookie Jaakko Wycisk Living up to Pre-Season Hype - Guelph Storm
- Fronts Fall to Storm in First Game of the Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hanrahan's First OHL Goal Helps Guide Spirit Past Otters, 5-3, on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Fall, 4-3, in Shootout with Spitfires - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered to Power Past Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Birds Fall to Rangers, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Knights Defeat 67's In Overtime - London Knights
- Storm Double up Kingston Friday - Guelph Storm
- Erliden Makes 35 Saves as Otters Fall in Saginaw - Erie Otters
- Leenders Denies 38 in Bulldogs 3-1 Win in Sarnia - Brantford Bulldogs
- Soto the OT Hero as Petes Win in Sault Ste. Marie - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Statement: Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, October 19, 2025 - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Statement - Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, October 19, 2025 - OHL
- Generals Acquire Oshawa Native Charlie Hilton - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Appoints Tracy Robert as Manager of Culture and Community - OHL
- Hounds Acquire Picks from Oshawa - Soo Greyhounds
- Spitfires Blank 67's Behind Woodall's Two Goals and Rookie Shutout - Windsor Spitfires
- Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Open Three-In-Three Weekend at Home to Flint - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Travel to Guelph to Kick off Weekend Trip - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - October 24 - KGN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company - Owen Sound Attack
- 2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled - Guelph Storm
- Official Storm Watch Party - Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 10, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.