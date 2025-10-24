Game Day, Game 10, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m.

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 10 - Firebirds at Rangers

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Kitchener, Ontario

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov scored twice, Mason Vaccari made 39 saves and the Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit in a shootout, 4-3, on Sunday evening at the Dow Event Center. Kostov and Chris Thibodeau both scored during the shootout, lifting the Firebirds to their fourth consecutive win.

NEW YORK'S NEWEST SKYSCRAPER: The New York Rangers announced on Thursday that they have signed Firebirds captain Nathan Aspinall to a three-year, entry-level NHL contract. Aspinall was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and thus far this season has six goals and four assists in six games played. The 6'7 forward appeared in one preseason game for the Rangers before joining the Firebirds, where he has recorded a point in every game he's played this season.

BLANKED ' EM: The Firebirds and Rangers met in Flint on October 8, a game the Birds won, 3-0. Mason Vaccari made 20 saves on 20 shots in that game, the first of back-to-back shutouts for Vaccari that eventually earned him Goaltender of the Week honors.

STREAKING: Flint enters Friday's game having won four in a row, its longest winning streak of the young season. One more win would equal the longest winning streak of the 2024-25 season; the Firebirds won five in a row twice last year. Flint has outscored its opponents, 15-7, during the streak, which began with the 3-0 shutout win over Kitchener on October 8.

BACK AT THE AUD: The Firebirds return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, the location of the end of their 2024-25 season. Flint fell to the Rangers in Game 5 of its OHL Playoff series on April 4. Flint went 1-0-0-1 in Kitchener in the regular season and 0-3 in the playoffs last year.

ODDS AND ENDS: Both Nathan Aspinall and Alex Kostov ride active six-game point streaks into Friday's game...the Firebirds play three games in three days this week. Flint is at home against Erie on Saturday and at home against Owen Sound on Sunday...the Firebirds are now 2-1 in games that go past regulation and 1-0 in shootouts...Ryland Cunningham scored his first OHL goal on Sunday in Saginaw.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head back home to take on the Erie Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







