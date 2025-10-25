Attack Fall, 4-3, in Shootout with Spitfires
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Attack began their three-day-game weekend in Windsor Friday night. Going head to head against the Spitfires, the Attack battled out on the ice going through the three period regulation, overtime and a shootout, ultimately falling 4-3. Holding the Attack on the board was Michael Dec, Pierce Mbuyi and Lenny Greenberg each with a goal.
The first frame was a slow start on both ends, with little chance for shots on net. Windsor would eventually find an opening in Owen Sound's defences giving the Spitfires a 1-0 opening lead. After a rush to the Attack net, Owen Sound quickly overturned control of the puck heading down the length of the ice to Windsor's net. In a two-on-one, Sykora would set up a clear shot for Dec right in front of the net, the Attack scored. The remainder of the period would be spent in a choppy sequence of stop-and-goes ending the frame in a 1-1 tie.
Much like the first, the second period would leave the Spitfires breaking in with an early period goal. Pressure continued to fall on the Attack territory, with many goal opportunities for Windsor. Play would reach the Spitfire's territory once again as the Attack pressed forward in their offences. In a chaotic scramble of players, the Attack would slip in a goal among the confusion. Awarded to Mbuyi, the Attack now tied the score back up two 2-2. With little further momentum in the period, the score would come to a halt going into the third.
Halfway through the third period, Greenberg would put the Attack ahead 3-2 over the Spitfires, walking in from the blueline straight to the Spitfires net. Windsor would answer back with a goal of their own late in the frame bringing us back to a tied score once again. With little time left in the period the Attack and Spitfires would head to overtime. No clear answer would be given during the 5 minutes of overtime thus forcing the game to a shootout. Windsor Spitfires' Cole Davis would hammer the nail in the coffin for the Attack with his shootout goal ending the matchup 4-3 Windsor.
Next, the bears will travel across the border to visit the Saginaw Spirit for a Saturday night showdown. Puck is set to drop at 7:00PM and will be covered live on FloHockey.com, with frequent updates on the Attack's Facebook, Instagram and live Twitter feed.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025
- Erliden Makes 35 Saves as Otters Fall in Saginaw - Erie Otters
- Birds Fall to Rangers, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Guelph Storm's Rookie Jaakko Wycisk Living up to Pre-Season Hype - Guelph Storm
- Fronts Fall to Storm in First Game of the Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hanrahan's First OHL Goal Helps Guide Spirit Past Otters, 5-3, on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Fall, 4-3, in Shootout with Spitfires - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered to Power Past Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Birds Fall to Rangers, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Knights Defeat 67's In Overtime - London Knights
- Storm Double up Kingston Friday - Guelph Storm
- Erliden Makes 35 Saves as Otters Fall in Saginaw - Erie Otters
- Leenders Denies 38 in Bulldogs 3-1 Win in Sarnia - Brantford Bulldogs
- Soto the OT Hero as Petes Win in Sault Ste. Marie - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Statement: Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, October 19, 2025 - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Statement - Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, October 19, 2025 - OHL
- Generals Acquire Oshawa Native Charlie Hilton - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Appoints Tracy Robert as Manager of Culture and Community - OHL
- Hounds Acquire Picks from Oshawa - Soo Greyhounds
- Spitfires Blank 67's Behind Woodall's Two Goals and Rookie Shutout - Windsor Spitfires
- Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Open Three-In-Three Weekend at Home to Flint - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Travel to Guelph to Kick off Weekend Trip - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - October 24 - KGN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company - Owen Sound Attack
- 2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled - Guelph Storm
- Official Storm Watch Party - Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 10, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Attack Fall, 4-3, in Shootout with Spitfires
- Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Attack Set for Western Conference Swing at Windsor, Saginaw & Flint
- Jake Crawford Commits to the Bowling Green Falcons
- Storm Take Second Half of Rivalry Week Home and Home