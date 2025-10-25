Attack Fall, 4-3, in Shootout with Spitfires

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack began their three-day-game weekend in Windsor Friday night. Going head to head against the Spitfires, the Attack battled out on the ice going through the three period regulation, overtime and a shootout, ultimately falling 4-3. Holding the Attack on the board was Michael Dec, Pierce Mbuyi and Lenny Greenberg each with a goal.

The first frame was a slow start on both ends, with little chance for shots on net. Windsor would eventually find an opening in Owen Sound's defences giving the Spitfires a 1-0 opening lead. After a rush to the Attack net, Owen Sound quickly overturned control of the puck heading down the length of the ice to Windsor's net. In a two-on-one, Sykora would set up a clear shot for Dec right in front of the net, the Attack scored. The remainder of the period would be spent in a choppy sequence of stop-and-goes ending the frame in a 1-1 tie.

Much like the first, the second period would leave the Spitfires breaking in with an early period goal. Pressure continued to fall on the Attack territory, with many goal opportunities for Windsor. Play would reach the Spitfire's territory once again as the Attack pressed forward in their offences. In a chaotic scramble of players, the Attack would slip in a goal among the confusion. Awarded to Mbuyi, the Attack now tied the score back up two 2-2. With little further momentum in the period, the score would come to a halt going into the third.

Halfway through the third period, Greenberg would put the Attack ahead 3-2 over the Spitfires, walking in from the blueline straight to the Spitfires net. Windsor would answer back with a goal of their own late in the frame bringing us back to a tied score once again. With little time left in the period the Attack and Spitfires would head to overtime. No clear answer would be given during the 5 minutes of overtime thus forcing the game to a shootout. Windsor Spitfires' Cole Davis would hammer the nail in the coffin for the Attack with his shootout goal ending the matchup 4-3 Windsor.

Next, the bears will travel across the border to visit the Saginaw Spirit for a Saturday night showdown. Puck is set to drop at 7:00PM and will be covered live on FloHockey.com, with frequent updates on the Attack's Facebook, Instagram and live Twitter feed.







