Game Day - October 24 - KGN at GUE
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.
It's CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night in support of Guelph Wish Fund sponsored by Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate. Tonight's game will feature a puck drop with Jessica Hill the Executive Director of Guelph Wish Fund and special guests Maverick Carter and Rowan Black. Maverick is a brave 12-year old who is b battling thyroid cancer and Rowan is a bright 4-year old living with a rare genetic form of epilepsy. Both children are part of Guelph Wish Fund for Children, a local charity that has been serving children in Guelph and Wellington. In addition to puck drop, Guelph Wish Fund for Children is Friday's 50/50 group, click here to buy 50/50 tickets ahead of the game!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
4th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Played 166 games with the Kingston Frontenacs
Has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) through 11 games this season
Who to Watch - Kingston Frontenacs
Kieren Dervin
5th round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
65th overall pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) through 9 games this season
Has a goal and an assists in each of his last two games played
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, October 26th 2025 - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm
Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm
