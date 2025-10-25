Knights Defeat 67's In Overtime

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

LONDON, ON - Jaxon Cover opened the scoring for London 65 seconds into the opening frame, putting the Knights ahead 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Late in the second, Cover found Knight's Captain Sam O'Reilly out front for their second points of the game respectively, doubling the Knights lead after 2 periods of play.

In the final frame, Ottawa forward Nic Whitehead tallied his 4th of the season to cut the deficit to 1, before Cooper Foster tied the game with 1:14 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Knights leading scorer Ben Wilmott would secure the victory for London on the powerplay, improving the team to 6-0-1-0 in their last 7 outings.

The Knights are in Sarnia Sunday afternoon, taking on the Sting in this season's 2nd Battle of the 402.







