OHL Statement - Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, October 19, 2025

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) wishes to address events from the regular season game of Sunday, October 19 between the Flint Firebirds and host Saginaw Spirit.

Following a post-game review by the League's Hockey Operations Department, it has been confirmed that a puck completely crossed the goal line with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime. The play should have resulted in a goal for the Saginaw Spirit.

The League has determined that a clock synchronization issue in the League's new video review system contributed to the incorrect ruling in the review process. Steps have been taken to immediately correct the technical issue and to reinforce review procedures with all on and off-ice officials across the League.

There is no provision in the OHL rulebook that permits overturning the result of a finalized game under these circumstances.

The OHL acknowledges the impact of this situation on the outcome of the game. The League remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of officiating integrity and transparency as it works to strengthen its video review system.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.