Generals Acquire Oshawa Native Charlie Hilton
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On - The Oshawa Generals have acquired forward Charlie Hilton from the Soo Greyhounds.
Oshawa traded a third-round pick in 2029, along with a conditional 10th-round pick in 2029, to the Greyhounds for Charlie Hilton, an Oshawa native, along with a 2028 sixth-round pick.
So far this season, Hilton has suited up in eight games for the Soo, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Charlie adds even more size to an already big group, listed at 6'5", 220 lbs look for him to contribute in more ways than scoring.
Hilton is no stranger to the East Division, having spent parts of two seasons in Ottawa with the 67's. In 93 career games, Hilton has collected 19 points, including nine goals.
