Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
Following the Bulldogs Saturday evening matchup (5:00pm puck drop) with the Oshawa Generals, the Bulldogs are hosting a World Series viewing party in the TD Rinkside Lounge for Game 2 as the Toronto Blue Jays look to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers on baseball's grandest stage.
Bulldogs in-arena host John Viveiros will host the festivities with games & prizes to be won, the kitchen and bars will be open to serve the fans to enjoy the Blue Jays first trip to the World Series since 1993.
Come for the Bulldogs game at 5:00pm, stay for the Blue Jays at 8:00pm at the TD Rinkside Lounge!
Reservations are open for the Game 2 Viewing Party!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025
- Spitfires Blank 67's Behind Woodall's Two Goals and Rookie Shutout - Windsor Spitfires
- Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Open Three-In-Three Weekend at Home to Flint - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Travel to Guelph to Kick off Weekend Trip - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - October 24 - KGN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company - Owen Sound Attack
- 2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled - Guelph Storm
- Official Storm Watch Party - Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 10, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge
- Five Bulldogs Hit NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List
- Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week
- Bulldogs Offensive Outburst Powers 9-3 Win over Steelheads
- Special Teams Are Special in Bulldogs 7-3 Win in Brampton