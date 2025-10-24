Bulldogs Host Blue Jays Watch Party on Saturday at Td Rinkside Lounge

Following the Bulldogs Saturday evening matchup (5:00pm puck drop) with the Oshawa Generals, the Bulldogs are hosting a World Series viewing party in the TD Rinkside Lounge for Game 2 as the Toronto Blue Jays look to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers on baseball's grandest stage.

Bulldogs in-arena host John Viveiros will host the festivities with games & prizes to be won, the kitchen and bars will be open to serve the fans to enjoy the Blue Jays first trip to the World Series since 1993.

Come for the Bulldogs game at 5:00pm, stay for the Blue Jays at 8:00pm at the TD Rinkside Lounge!

Reservations are open for the Game 2 Viewing Party!







