Spitfires Blank 67's Behind Woodall's Two Goals and Rookie Shutout

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires leaned on defensive resolve and timely scoring Thursday night, earning a 2-0 victory over the visiting Ottawa 67's at the WFCU Centre.

From the opening faceoff, Windsor looked committed to structure and discipline. Ottawa managed to generate some early zone time, but the Spitfires' defenders limited dangerous chances and allowed their goaltender a clean look at most shots. The reward came midway through the first period when defenceman Carson Woodall jumped up in the rush and wired home the game's opening goal. That strike held up as the eventual game-winner.

While the 67's pressed in search of an equalizer, Windsor's defensive posture only tightened. The night belonged to the rookie netminder between the pipes, who calmly turned aside all 18 shots he faced. Every stop seemed to build confidence, both in the crease and on the bench, as Windsor leaned into a patient game plan.

With Ottawa forced to pull their goaltender late in the third, Woodall once again found the mark, sliding an empty-net goal into the cage to seal his first career two-goal night. The final horn sounded on both a personal milestone and a team achievement: Windsor's first shutout of the season.

The victory marked a third consecutive win for the Spitfires, a sign that the club's "No Limits" mindset is translating into results. For Ottawa, the loss extended a frustrating stretch in which offensive execution has gone missing.

As Windsor continues to build momentum in the Western Conference, Thursday's contest served as a reminder that success can come in many forms - whether from a steady rookie in goal or a defenceman stepping up as the unexpected offensive hero.







