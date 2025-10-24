2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person!
Join representatives from the Guelph Storm at monthly watch party events across Guelph. Fans will have the opportunity to gather together and the chance to win great prizes with fan draws and activities during the intermissions. Each Watch Party reservation begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Please note that dates and locations are subject to change.
Monthly Watch Party Locations:
Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Montana's Guelph
Sunday, November 23 vs. Windsor Spitfires - Royal City Brewing Company
Wednesday, December 18 vs. North Bay Battalion - Wild Wing
Thursday, January 15 vs. Niagara IceDogs - Montana's Guelph
Wednesday, February 11 vs. London Knights - St. Louis Bar and Grill
Official locations:
Montana's Guelph, 201 Stone Road
Royal City Brewing Co., 199 Victoria Road
Wild Wing, 320 Eastview Road
St. Louis Bar and Grill, 202 Clair Road
The Western/1881 Steakhouse and Burger Bar, 72 MacDonnell Street
Guelph Curling Club, 816 Woolwich Street
Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill, 5 Clair Road
Beertown Public House Guelph, 433 Stone Road
The Golf House, 650 Woodlawn Road
East Side Mario's, 370 Stone Road
Chuck's Roadhouse, 174 Clair Road
Boston Pizza, 14 Pinebush Road (Cambridge)
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025
- Game Day - October 24 - KGN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Attack Announce 4-Year Renewal with Molson Coors Beverage Company - Owen Sound Attack
- 2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled - Guelph Storm
- Official Storm Watch Party - Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 10, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.