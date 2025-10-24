2025/2026 Storm Watch Network Unveiled

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person!

Join representatives from the Guelph Storm at monthly watch party events across Guelph. Fans will have the opportunity to gather together and the chance to win great prizes with fan draws and activities during the intermissions. Each Watch Party reservation begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Please note that dates and locations are subject to change.

Monthly Watch Party Locations:

Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters - Montana's Guelph

Sunday, November 23 vs. Windsor Spitfires - Royal City Brewing Company

Wednesday, December 18 vs. North Bay Battalion - Wild Wing

Thursday, January 15 vs. Niagara IceDogs - Montana's Guelph

Wednesday, February 11 vs. London Knights - St. Louis Bar and Grill

Official locations:

Montana's Guelph, 201 Stone Road

Royal City Brewing Co., 199 Victoria Road

Wild Wing, 320 Eastview Road

St. Louis Bar and Grill, 202 Clair Road

The Western/1881 Steakhouse and Burger Bar, 72 MacDonnell Street

Guelph Curling Club, 816 Woolwich Street

Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill, 5 Clair Road

Beertown Public House Guelph, 433 Stone Road

The Golf House, 650 Woodlawn Road

East Side Mario's, 370 Stone Road

Chuck's Roadhouse, 174 Clair Road

Boston Pizza, 14 Pinebush Road (Cambridge)

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

