Erliden Makes 35 Saves as Otters Fall in Saginaw
Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Saginaw, Michigan -- The Otters road trip would continue Friday with the season's first trip of the season to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw to battle the Spirit. In a rematch of last season's first round playoff match-up, the Otters would look to build off of their success on Wednesday and continue the trip with a big win in their return to the "Mitten State".
Meeting for the first time in six months at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, the Otters and the Spirit stepped onto the ice hoping to get the better of one another after splitting their four meetings last regular season. The Spirit got things going on their home ice first, Carson Harmer (2) hitting one bar-down within the first minute of play. The Otters wasted no time following Saginaw's first hit, playing their game and staying aggressive on the attack. Gabriel Frasca (6), the Otters' second-most leading scorer, answered, lighting the lamp for Erie and putting the game at 1-1 going into the break. Shots on goal would favor the Spirit 13-6 following the first period of play.
The Spirit went to work in Erie's defensive zone, ripping shots at Noah Erliden, totaling 13 in the first period and adding -- more in the second. Erliden played true to form, saving shots in critical moments; however, it was the Spirit once again who capitalized on the momentum of the second period's opening minutes. Newcomer and 13th overall draft pick, Ryan Hanrahan (1) scored the first goal of his OHL career, putting Saginaw ahead once again, 2-1. In spite of the quick point for the team to the west, Erie refused to hang their heads. Wesley Royston (2) gave the Otters hope when he stepped onto the ice, firing one in off the deflection to earn his second goal of the season and tie things back up at 2-2 with 13 minutes remaining in the middle period. After both teams would trade opportunities, the Otters and Spirit would enter the third tied at 2-2, Erie would see a penalty carry over into the final frame. Shots on goal through 40 would see the Spirit leading Erie 24-19.
The final period was a case of deja vu from the previous two, as Nikita Klepov (PPG, 9) put the Spirit ahead 3-2 within the first minute once again with a swift goal on the power play. The Otters hardly had a chance to answer before the Spirit laid into Erie again, Sebastian Gervais (GWG, 3) scoring the insurance goal for Saginaw making the score 4-2 Spirit. Despite going down two, the Otters did not let the game get away from them, continuing to manufacture goal-scoring opportunities to gain leverage with just 15 minutes remaining in the match. In this high-scoring final period, the Spirit were able to net another by Dima Zhilkin (PPG, 7), who put Saginaw at five for the night, making it 5-2 in the ninth minute as the Otters worked to get back up. Soon after, it was Alex Misiak (2), assisted by Luc Plante, to make it a two-goal deficit at 5-3 nearly three minutes later. Unfortunately for the Otters, final period Misiak's spark would not be enough to earn a victory, Erie falling to Saginaw 5-3. Final shots on goal would favor the Spirit 40-34.
The Otters road trip will conclude in Flint Saturday with the season's first duel with the Firebirds. The Otters will return home to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday, October 30 for the Halloween Spooktacular (pres. by Rebich Investments). The first 1,500 through the doors will receive an Otters backpack (pres. by Rebich Investments). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.
