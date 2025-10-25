Storm Double up Kingston Friday

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm battle to a 6-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

2nd overall pick Jaakko Wycisk earns first star honours after registering 1 goal and 2 assists. Storm leading scorer, Carter Stevens, had a 2 goal game, while second year blue line Eric Frossard had 2 helpers.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,262-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was G-3269260 and the jackpot was $5,095.00 in support of Guelph Wish Fund for Children.

Click here for full game summary.

Up Next...

Sunday is Spyke's Halloween Bash as the Ottawa 67's visit the Sleeman Centre for a Sunday matinee. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Upcoming Home Games...

Sunday, October 26th 2025 - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @Guelph Storm - 6:36pm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.