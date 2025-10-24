Frontenacs Travel to Guelph to Kick off Weekend Trip

Published on October 24, 2025

The Kingston Frontenacs are back on the road tonight, heading into Guelph for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop against the Storm at The Sleeman Centre. It's another important early-season matchup for Kingston, as they look to build form and consistency.

The Frontenacs enter tonight's contest determined to put together a full sixty-minute effort. While the season has seen its share of highs and lows, Kingston has shown flashes of strong play-particularly when they've stuck to their structure and maintained puck possession. The key tonight will be executing with discipline in all three zones and capitalizing on the chances they create.

Recent meetings between these two clubs have been tightly contested. In their December 2024 matchup, Kingston outshot Guelph 35-24 but ultimately fell 4-3 in a shootout. The Frontenacs know they can generate offense against the Storm; it's about finishing their opportunities and staying composed when the game tightens. Against a team like Guelph-especially in their building-every detail matters.

Defensively, Kingston will need to stay sharp. The Storm are a confident group at home, capable of striking quickly if given time and space. Limiting turnovers and defending the rush will be crucial, as will an effective penalty kill against Guelph's dangerous power play. Historically, the Storm have enjoyed home-ice success in this matchup, holding the edge in recent seasons, but Kingston will look to rewrite that narrative tonight.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Henderson (#77)

The Frontenacs' 17th overall pick from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection has shown maturity beyond his years since coming into the OHL. Henderson is a strong skater and already excellent at breaking the puck out of his own zone, something head coach Troy Mann loves. The Sarnia, ON native has a couple assists to his name but is still looking for his first OHL goal; something that will come in no time if he continues playing the way he has been.

Guelph - Jakko Wycisk (#77)

From one rookie #77 to another, Wycisk has been as advertised for the Storm. The 2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection has nine points through his firs eleven OHL games, good for ninth among rookie scoring leaders. The two-way centreman has shown elite control with the puck on his stick and has found his scoring touch already with six goals. The OHL is a tough league to score in as a rookie, but Wycisk has shown that he can do it and do it well.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







