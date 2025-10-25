Birds Fall to Rangers, 4-1

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, Ont. - Mason Vaccari made 37 saves on 40 shots and Jimmy Lombardi netted his first goal of the season but the Firebirds were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 4-1 on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Rangers opened the scoring in the first period as Haeden Ellis carried the puck down the left wing and drove the net. He drew the Flint defense and slid a pass to Tanner Lam on the back side. Lam poked it past Vaccari and Kitchener took a 1-0 lead.

Flint quickly answered though as two minutes later Lombardi sped up ice and danced through defenders on the left wing. He flicked a wrist shot high past the glove of Christian Kirsch and the game was tied at one.

Vaccari stood on his head throughout the remainder of the first and the second periods, stopping 15 in the second alone as the game remained tied into the third period. Kitchener took the lead in the third when Christian Humphreys left a pass for the trailing Avry Anstis who fired a shot high past Vaccari to make it 2-1.

The Rangers then added a power play goal as Cameron Arquette tipped a Humphreys shot from the slot and sent it skipping past Vaccari to extend the lead to two. Humphreys then added an empty netter in the final minutes of the third, pushing the score to its 4-1 final.

Flint had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-4-1-0 in the loss. Kitchener improved to 8-3-1-0 with its win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi's goal was his first of the season and he now has one goal and nine assists in nine games played...Mason Vaccari recorded 37 saves or more for the fourth time in eight appearances...The Firebirds are now 2-2-1-0 on the road.

UP NEXT:

Flint will return to home ice and host the Erie Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







