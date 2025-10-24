Hounds Acquire Picks from Oshawa

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON: Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced earlier today the completion of a trade.

In the deal the Hounds acquire Oshawa's 3rd Round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection along with a conditional 10th Rd Pick that same year in exchange for Charlie Hilton and the Soo's 6th Round Pick in 2028.

"Some transactions go beyond hockey. Charlie has been through a lot in his young life, and we're happy to have been able to get him closer to home so he can spend more time with his family while continuing his OHL career," started Raftis.

He concluded, "We'd like to thank Charlie for his time with the Hounds and wish him all the best in Oshawa."

Hilton, who was originally a 14th Round Selection of the Ottawa 67's in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, was acquired by the Greyhounds on October 4th of last season. He appeared in 59 games with the Hounds recording 5 goals and 7 assists, for 12 points.

The third-year OHL veteran has appeared in 93 career games.







