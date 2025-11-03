Remembrance Day Game & Jersey Auction Details Announced

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds will proudly pay tribute to Canada's veterans and active service members during our annual Remembrance Day game this Friday, November 7 th, when they host the Guelph Storm at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Game time is 7:07 PM.

The evening will begin with a pre-game ceremony honouring those who have served and continue to serve our country featuring the Royal Canadian Legion Brand 25 Colour Guard, the anthem by the Legion Band and a ceremonial puck drop by a local veteran, Ian Vanderswan.

As part of this meaningful tribute, the Greyhounds will be wearing limited edition Remembrance Day jerseys designed to honour the bravery and sacrifices of Canada's military.

Fans can now bid on exclusive Remembrance Day auction items, including game worn jerseys, mini sticks and commemorative flags.

Don't miss your chance to take home one-of-a-kind Greyhounds collectables while supporting the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 Poppy Fund - helping to honour and support veterans in our community.

Auctions are Live Now on Dash.

The auction is live now and runs until November 9th at 9:30pm.

Complimentary Tickets for Service Members and Veterans -

We are pleased to offer 200 complimentary tickets for active service members and veterans at the SK Group Box Office in the GFL Memorial Gardens, available until game time (while quantities last). One complimentary ticket will be issued per service member or veteran upon presentation of one of the following forms of ID:

- Valid military ID card

- NDI75 veterans card

- Record of service

On behalf of the Soo Greyhounds. Organization, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have served our community and country, both past and present.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.