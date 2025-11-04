Attack Announces New GMAN Scores Program Presented by Profile Med

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that they have partnered with Profile Medical Cosmetics to bring a new fundraising program to support the GMAN C.A.R.E.S. foundation called GMAN Scores. The program will see Geoff Wignall and his team at Profile Medical Cosmetics donate $10 for every goal scored by the Attack season and $50 for each hat trick registered.

"Profile med is proud to support GMAN C.A.R.E.S." said Geoff Wignall, Profile Medical Cosmetics Owner. "We knew Geoffrey well and watch with both sadness an admiration ad this remarkable young man bravely battled with Anorexia Nervosa. He was truly a caring and wonderful soul gone far too soon. We cannot think of a more deserving and important organization and we proudly remember GMAN through this initiative."

A running total of the donation to this initiative will be announced at Attack home games and will be found on the Attack website. The Attack's offensive outburst of 81 goals and two hat tricks, so far this season, has already generated a donation of $910 with 50 games still to play.

"The generosity of our community and its businesses continues to impress me" said Attack Manager of Marketing & Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "We had amazing support of the GMAN C.A.R.E.S. charity game last season and its amazing to be able to continue to support and promote this charity through this partnership with Profile Medical Cosmetics."

About GMAN C.A.R.E.S.

GMAN C.A.R.E.S. is a grassroots program that focuses on early identification and intervention of youth with disordered eating in Grey Bruce. This was Geoffrey Webster's, a.k.a. GMAN dying wish to have care closer to home. Geoffrey developed an unusual insight and understanding of his illness and sought to make a difference for others facing disordered eating. For more information about the GMAN C.A.R.E.S. foundation click here.

About Profile Medical Cosmetics

Profile Med is where medical and cosmetic expertise meets personalized care. Profile Med strives to ensure you feel your best, inside and out! Located on Owen Sound's east side, Profile Med offers free consultations with their experienced nurses who will answer your questions, explain treatments, and provide personalized recommendations to help you reach your aesthetic goals.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.