Attack Hold on 4-3 against the Wolves

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack were looking to get a second straight win when they played host to the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday night at 6:00pm at the Bayshore. Coming off a 7-3 win over the Sarnia Sting in the School day game on Wednesday the Bears would keep the good play going and come out with the win 4-3.

In the first the Attack looked like they hadn't missed a beat after the game on Wednesday and just three minutes into the the game Landon Jackman found the puck out front off a Lenny Greenberg point shot and put it past Finn Marshall to give the Attack a one goal lead.The Attack would extend the lead to two when Tristan Delisle received a back door pass from Pierce Mbuyi and roofed it on a diving Marshall. The Attack would add one more in the first with just under ten minutes to go in the frame when Masen Wray and newly acquired forward Wesley Royston completed a give and go play that would leave Wray unmarked and available to rip a shot past Marshall to give them a three goal lead after one. That goal would force the Wolves to bring Marshall out of the game and bring in Karsen Chartier

The second frame saw the Wolves rebound as they tucked their first of the game six minutes into the frame when Nathan Villeneuve fired a one-timer on the power play past Trenten Bennett and give them early period momentum. As they kept the pressure up, Bennett had to make some very timely saves but with just 49 seconds left in the second period Kieron Walton wired a wrist shot from the top of the circle that would slip past Bennett to bring the Wolves within one going into the third period.

Both teams came out a touch slow in the third, things began to pick up as the teams started to trade chances with nine minutes the Attack would pick up the puck on the forecheck and find Elliot Arnett in the slot where he would fire the puck past Chartier to restore the Attack's two goal lead. But the Wolves kept pushing back and just two minutes later Walton would get the puck at the face off dot on the left of Bennett and squeak a shot past him to make the Attack lead just one again. With a few more big saves from Bennett in the dying moments, the Attack held on for the 4-3 win over the Wolves.

