Game Day, Game 14, Firebirds vs Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Vaccari made 29 saves, five different Firebirds scored and Flint beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-1, on Thursday night at the Dow Event Center. Flint won its third straight game and for the seventh time in its past eight.

LOMBARDI STREAKING: Jimmy Lombardi enters Saturday's game riding an eight-game point streak, the longest by a Firebird this season. Lombardi has five goals and seven assists during his streak, which dates back to October 8. He also has goals in four consecutive games, which is the longest active goal streak in the league. The Firebirds have gone 7-1-0-0 during Lombardi's point streak.

REUNITED: Former Firebird Sam McCue will make his first appearance at the Dort Financial Center since being sent to Brantford in an offseason trade on Saturday night. McCue spent 20 games with the Firebirds and recorded 18 goals and six assists. He was flipped to the Bulldogs in June along with a 13th round draft pick in exchange for seven draft picks. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has eight goals and three assists in 13 games for Brantford.

THE BIRDS ARE HOT: Flint enters Saturday's game having won three straight games, five straight home games and seven of its past eight overall. The Firebirds have outscored their opponents, 16-3, in the past three games.

WHAT A GOALIE: Mason Vaccari stopped 29 of 30 shots faced in Flint's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Thursday, lowering his goals against average to 2.66 and raising his save percentage to .923 in the process. Vaccari is now 10th in the OHL in GAA and tied for second in the league in save percentage.

TOP DOGS: Brantford comes into Saturday at 11-0-2-1, with points in all 14 of its games. The Bulldogs lead the OHL in scoring with 5.36 goals per game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Thibodeau scored on a penalty shot on Thursday. It was the first penalty shot attempt for the Firebirds this season...Josh Bonnyman scored his first OHL goal in the first period on Thursday...Brantford went 2-0-0-0 in the season series with the Firebirds in 2024-25...Flint went 7-2-1-0 in the month of October.

UP NEXT: Flint gets back to work on Sunday afternoon in Windsor for its first game against the Spitfires this season. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 4 p.m.







