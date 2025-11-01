Spirit Forward Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Month for September/October

November 1, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Month for October, with additional totals from September's opening weeks of the regular season also recognized.

Player of the Month - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) - 12 GP, 7G, 19A, 26 PTS., +15

Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Player of the Month for October, starting his season with a league-leading 26 points (7-19--26) through just 12 games. O'Brien's start featured seven different multi-point outings highlighted by five points (3-2--5) on Oct. 12th in an 8-5 win over the Ottawa 67's. He tallied four points (1-3--4) in a game on Oct. 26th as the Bulldogs defeated the host Oshawa Generals 4-1. Behind O'Brien's leadership, Brantford remains the lone OHL team that is undefeated in regulation (11-0-2-1) entering the month of November.

Named Bulldogs captain to start the season, the 18-year-old O'Brien leads the OHL with 26 points in his third OHL season. The former OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24 has 188 career points (52-136--188) over 139 regular season games as a Bulldog. Brantford selected O'Brien with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He was Seattle's first round (8th overall) pick last summer, signing an entry-level NHL contract with the Kraken on July 3, 2025.

Also considered for the award this month, Owen Sound Attack forward Tristan Delisle rides a 16-game point streak, producing 24 points (9-15--24) in that span. Bulldogs teammate Adam Benak, a Minnesota Wild prospect, was also productive with 24 points (7-17--24) over 12 games.

Defenceman of the Month - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires) - 16 GP, 2G, 20A, 22 PTS., +4

Windsor Spitfires blueliner Carson Woodall is the OHL Defenceman of the Month for October, leading OHL rearguards with 22 points (2-20--22) over 16 contests. The third year veteran has recorded a point in all but two of his outings this season, scoring his two goals in a 2-0 win over the Ottawa 67's on Oct. 23rd. Woodall's offensive productivity has helped the Spitfires put together the league's third-ranked power play at 32.8 percent, with him leading all OHL players in power play points with 14 (1-13--14).

A 19-year-old from nearby Belle River, ON, Woodall is a former 10th round (202nd overall) pick by the Spitfires in 2022 who has developed into a reliable contributor on the blueline. The 5-foot-11, 183Ib. defenceman has accrued 89 points (11-78--89) over his 142 career regular season games with the Spitfires.

Also considered for the award this month, New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts leads OHL defencemen with nine goals, including a pair of recent overtime winners. The 18-year-old Aitcheson has 15 points (9-6--15) in as many games.

Goaltender of the Month - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires) - 11 GP, 9-1-0-0, 1.66 GAA, .923 SV%, 2 SO

Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for October, compiling an impressive record of 9-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over 11 contests. Costanzo's success featured a pair of shutouts, with the first in a 4-0 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 25th followed by another in a 6-0 triumph over the Niagara IceDogs on Oct. 2nd.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, Costanzo owns a career OHL record of 84-50-5-4 with a 3.61 goals-against average and .884 save percentage with seven shutouts over 158 regular season games between Windsor and Niagara. He was originally. Niagara's second round (23rd overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Mason Vaccari of the Flint Firebirds was very good in October, going 7-2-1-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and two shutouts over 10 games. Niagara IceDogs newcomer Vladislav Yermolenko also made a strong impression, going 6-1-0-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and one shutout over nine games. Additionally, San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch of the Kitchener Rangers played to an 8-2-0-0 mark with a 1.99 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and one shutout.

Rookie of the Month - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) - 15 GP, 10G, 13A, 23 PTS., +2

First-year Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov is the OHL Rookie of the Month for October, pacing OHL newcomers with 23 points (10-13--23) over 15 games. Klepov's introduction to the OHL has been headlined by a five-point effort (2-3--5) on Oct. 4th as the Spirit skated to a 7-5 road win over the Owen Sound Attack. He's proceeded to post a goal and an assist on Oct. 18th at Flint and Oct. 24th vs. Erie. Klepov currently leads all OHL skaters with 71 shots on goal.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov comes to the OHL from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers where he posted 31 points (12-19--31) over 59 games in 2024-25. Selected 35th overall by the Spirit in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Klepov is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, indicating a potential first round NHL Draft pick. The 6-foot, 180Ib. right-wing won gold with the United States at this past summer's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. Klepov is committed to Michigan State (NCAA).

Also considered for the award this week, fellow NHL Draft prospect Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs piled up 19 points (6-13--19) over 14 games. Spirit teammate Levi Harper was a productive force on the blueline, recording 15 points (5-10--15) over 15 contests. In the crease, Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's went 5-2-1-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.







