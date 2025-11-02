Sima's Hat Trick Helps Spirit to 6-3 Win over Spitfires on Saturday Night

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Steven Frank Imagery) Saginaw Spirit right wing Nic Sima(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Steven Frank Imagery)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit took a 6-3 win on home ice against the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday night. Nikita Klepov had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, Nic Sima scored his second career hat trick, and Stepan Shurygin stopped 40 of 43 to secure the win for the Spirit.

Less than a minute into the matchup, Xander Velliaris' shot bounced off of Nic Sima for his first goal of the game. Levi Harper picked up the secondary assist, and the Spirit took an early one-goal lead at 40 seconds.

Sima scored again just 33 seconds later through the five-hole on goaltender Joey Costanzo to extend Saginaw's lead. Nikita Klepov picked up the assist, and the Spirit led 2-0 early in the game.

Carson Woodall responded for the Spitfires after he sent a puck high glove side on the backhand. Beksultan Makysh and Wyatt Kennedy picked up the assists, and the Spitfires cut the lead to 2-1, 2:55 into the first.

Nikita Klepov picked up a loose puck between the dots to score his 11th goal of the season, low blocker side. Klepov scored unassisted at 9:38 to re-establish the two-goal lead for the Spirit headed into the second.

After 1: SAG 3 - 1 WSR (Total Shots: 13 - 13)

The Spirit opened the scoring in the second with Nikita Klepov picking up his second of the game from the right circle. James Guo picked up the primary assist, and the Spirit extended their lead to three 8:57 into the second.

11:03 into the second, the Spitfires subbed goaltender Michael Newlove in for Joey Costanzo after four goals on 19 shots.

The Spitfires responded on a four-on-three power play when Carter Hicks rang one in off the post to cut the lead to two. Jack Nesbitt and Ethan Belchetz picked up the assists as the Spirit led 4-2 10:17 into the second.

Nic Sima completed the hat trick on a partial breakaway, beating Michael Newlove low-glove side for his sixth of the season at 17:49.

After 2: SAG 5 - 2 WSR (2nd period shots: 8 - 14, Total shots: 21 - 27)

Jacob Cloutier picked up his sixth of the season with the empty net goal 15:10 into the third period. Dima Zhilkin and James Guo picked up the assists, and the Spirit took a four-goal lead late in the third.

With 1:50 left in the period, AJ Spellacy his second of the season on the backhand after he drove the net. Wyatt Kennedy picked up the primary assist for his second point of the game, and Ethan Garden earned the secondary assist as the Spitfires fell 6-3 to the Spirit.

Final: SAG 6 - 3 WSR (3rd period shots 7 - 16, Total shots 28 - 43)

Powerplays: SAG 0/5, WSR 1/2

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (40 saves, 43 shots), WSR Joey Costanzo (15 saves, 19 shots), Michael Newlove (7 Saves, 8 shots)

The Spirit close out the weekend tomorrow night against the Brantford Bulldogs at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 5:30pm.

