Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (5-5-3-2) host the Windsor Spitfires (12-2-1-1) on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Spirit celebrate Education Night with Northwood University on Saturday night with pregame activities in the Jolt Celebration Club.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit last played on Thursday, October 30th, against the Flint Firebirds at the Dow Event Center for game 4 of the Coors Light I-75 Divide cup. Nikita Klepov scored his 10th of the season in a 5-1 loss to the Firebirds.

Windsor's last game was Sunday, October 26th, against the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre. Ethan Belchetz led the Spitfires with two goals and an assist though the Spitfires fell in the shootout after a late Spirit comeback, 6-5.

This Season:

Saturday night is the second of an eight game season series between Windsor and Saginaw, with their only prior meeting being that Spirit shootout win on October 26th. Dima Zhilkin played hero with his first career hat trick, including the game-tying goal at 18:19 of the 3rd period, and the shootout winner. Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau made his first start in nearly a month in that game, and made 18 saves for his first win of the season.

Players to Watch:

Rookie Spirit defenseman Levi Harper had two assists against the Spitfires on October 26th and another against Flint on Thursday night. Harper leads rookie OHL defensemen in scoring by a large margin with 5G-10A-15P in 15 games. He has points in four straight games (1G-4A-5P) and already has the tenth most points by a rookie defenseman in Spirit history.

Nikita Klepov had the lone goal in Saginaw's loss to the Firebirds and now sits at 23 points (10G-13) in 15 games for the Spirit. Klepov had two assists last game against the Spitfires and five points (2G-3A) in four games during last weekend's three-in-three. The 'A'-rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft has been held off the score sheet only twice in his 15 games this season.

Carson Woodall leads OHL defensemen in points this season with 22 (2G-20A) in 16 games. Woodall picked up two assists in his last match against the Spirit and is currently riding an eight-game point streak (2G-11A).

Ethan Belchetz also had a multi-point night last game against the Spirit, with two goals and an assist. Belchetz leads the Spitfires in goals and is considered a top prospect after he received an 'A' rating on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch list.

LA Kings first-rounder Liam Greentree also picked up two goals against the Spirit last game, and finished third in the OHL last season with 119 points (49G-70A) in 64 games. 12 of those points game in just eight games against the Spirit in 2024-2025 (3G-9A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players: AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LAK), Jack Nesbitt (PHI)







