Game Day - November 2 - SAR at GUE
Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the Hometown Trader Game presented by TD Direct Investing!
Today's game marks the launch of Hometown Trader, Guelph Edition, a new series that spotlights hometown leaders making a difference in their communities. The episode features Jim Estill, CEO of Danby Appliances, a proud Guelph business and an inspiring example of hometown success, click here to learn more. When fans enter the arena, they will receive a free Hometown Trader trading card at gate 6. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about TD Direct Investing and how it helps you put every dollar to work with Partial Share Trading. Sunday's ceremonial puck drop will feature Him Estill and Linda Henry, Relationship Manager at TD Direct Investing.
Click here for today's Know Before You Go!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jett Luchanko
Registered 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 last season
Appeared in 4 NHL games before being returned to Guelph on Monday, October 27th
Registered an assist in his first game of the 2025/2026 OHL season
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Beckham Edwards
46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) in his rookie season (2024/25)
Has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games this season
Edwards is currently committed to Notre Dame
Upcoming Home Games:
Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @ Guelph Storm - 6:37pm
Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Leenders Shuts out Firebirds; Danford Debuts with Pair of Points - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sima's Hat Trick Helps Spirit to 6-3 Win over Spitfires on Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Erliden Makes 42 Saves as Otters Fall in Barrie - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Take out Firebirds, 7-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Attack Hold on 4-3 against the Wolves - Owen Sound Attack
- Monthly Matchups - November 2025 - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - November 2 - SAR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Fronts Fight Hard But Come up Short Saturday - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Post Second Consecutive Shutout, Defeat Brampton 4-0 - Kitchener Rangers
- Petes Battle Back from 2-0 Deficit to Beat Frontenacs at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Drop Third Straight to Greyhounds - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for October - OHL
- Thank You, Lucas, Aiden & Luca - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit Forward Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Month for September/October - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Meet Steelheads in Saturday Evening Contest - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Head to Peterborough to Kickoff Two Game Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 14, Firebirds vs Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Host Greyhounds on Country Night - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.