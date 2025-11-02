Game Day - November 2 - SAR at GUE

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the Hometown Trader Game presented by TD Direct Investing!

Today's game marks the launch of Hometown Trader, Guelph Edition, a new series that spotlights hometown leaders making a difference in their communities. The episode features Jim Estill, CEO of Danby Appliances, a proud Guelph business and an inspiring example of hometown success, click here to learn more. When fans enter the arena, they will receive a free Hometown Trader trading card at gate 6. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about TD Direct Investing and how it helps you put every dollar to work with Partial Share Trading. Sunday's ceremonial puck drop will feature Him Estill and Linda Henry, Relationship Manager at TD Direct Investing.

Click here for today's Know Before You Go!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Registered 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 last season

Appeared in 4 NHL games before being returned to Guelph on Monday, October 27th

Registered an assist in his first game of the 2025/2026 OHL season

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Beckham Edwards

46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) in his rookie season (2024/25)

Has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games this season

Edwards is currently committed to Notre Dame

Upcoming Home Games:

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @ Guelph Storm - 6:37pm

Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.