Generals Drop Third Straight to Greyhounds

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped for a strong showing on Country Night but were handed a 6-1 loss by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Saturday afternoon.

The mid-afternoon contest saw Charlie Hilton, Aiden O'Donnell and Lucas Moore all make their Oshawa debuts and each made solid first impressions in their own way.

Just over four minutes into the game, the Greyhounds got the icebreaker thanks to a power play goal from defender Chase Reid, who walked in from the right point and ripped a shot over Jaden Cholette's glove.

Oshawa did not get a lot of offense going in the opening frame and more of the same carried over to the second. About halfway through, the SOO would add to their lead after an extended shift in the Oshawa end.

It would be the second goal from a Greyhounds defender in the game as Jakub Winkelhofer took a pass from the far-side and quickly roofed it under the bar. It was Winkelhofer's third of the season and second point on the night.

Oshawa would get a four-minute power play and a chance to tie the game, but Jordan Charron quickly changed the tempo as he blazed from end-to-end off an offensive zone draw with terrific speed and roofed it over Cholette to make it a three-goal lead for the SOO.

The lead would grow even more for Sault Ste. Marie to begin the third after Brady Martin cut in near-side and went between the legs to roof it bar-down. It was the second power play goal on the night for the Greyhounds and the second tally for Martin since returning from the NHL.

The SOO would add another goal from Noah Laus off a turnover by the Generals in their own zone. Anthony Figliomeni got the Gens' lone goal late after he crashed the net for his first on the season. With a helper, Charlie Hilton also picked up his first point with his new team.

Sault Ste. Marie dressed seven defenders for this game and got offense from two of them in Reid and Winkelhofer, who combined for seven points, including another power play marker for Reid with 33 seconds left.

Oshawa put up a physical effort this afternoon finishing plenty of checks, but the offense struggled to launch, generating 19 shots on goal thanks in part to a tight Greyhound defense.

The Generals close out their weekend back at the TCC tomorrow night at 6:05 pm against division rivals, the Ottawa 67's. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SOO 1st Goal (PP): Chase Reid (4) from Jakub Winkelhofer and Brady Martin at 4:16

2nd Period Scoring:

SOO 2nd Goal: Jakub Winkelhofer (3) from Harris Pangretitsch and Marco Mignosa at 9:07

SOO 3rd Goal (SH): Jordan Charron (14) Unassisted at 17:01

3rd Period Scoring:

SOO 4th Goal (PP): Brady Martin (2) from Chase Reid and Jakub Winkelhofer at 0:23

SOO 5th Goal: Noah Laus (4) from Travis Hayes at 8:32

OSH 1st Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (1) from Brooks Rogowski and Charlie Hilton at 16:27

SOO 6th Goal (PP): Chase Reid (5) from Jakub Winkelhofer and Brady Martin at 19:27

SOO Power Play: 3/6

OSH Power Play: 0/5

Landon Miller (SOO): 18 saves on 19 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 27 saves on 33 shots







