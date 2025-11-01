Frontenacs Head to Peterborough to Kickoff Two Game Weekend

Published on November 1, 2025

As the calendar flips to November, the Frontenacs get set for another weekend full of hockey, starting Saturday night in Peterborough.

Saturday marks the final of four consecutive road games for the Fronts, a team that spent last weekend in Guelph and Niagara, where they played well but were unable to pick up any points. They look to change that this afternoon at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, where a 4:05 puck drop against the Petes is scheduled.

It's the third meeting of the season between the Frontenacs and Petes, each side picking up one victory in the season series up to this point. In October, the Petes and Frontenacs split a home-and-home weekend, which saw Kingston beat Peterborough 9-1 at Slush Puppie Place back on October 10.

The Petes enter Saturday, also losing their last two contests, including a 6-1 loss to the London Knights on Thursday night. Entering Saturday, the Frontenacs and Petes are separated by just one point in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Players to Watch:

Kingston- Nolan Snyder (#74)

The rookie phenom has been great to start the year for the Frontenacs. The 8th-round pick has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 13 games. Four of those points came last weekend on the road. With other rookies, Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson, being with Team Canada at the U17 world championships in Nova Scotia, the spotlight will shine even brighter on Snyder tonight in Peterborough.

Peterborough- Matthew Soto (#92)

It's a name close to the heart of all Frontenacs fans. Matthew Soto spent four seasons with Kingston before being traded to the Petes this past summer. The now overager has been very productive in his time with Peterborough, putting 14 points up in 15 games. In two games against his former team, Soto has yet to record a point. He will be looking to change that on Saturday.

