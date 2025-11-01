Thank You, Lucas, Aiden & Luca

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Following the mid-week trade with the Oshawa Generals, the Brantford Bulldogs would like to extend their thanks to Lucas Moore, Aiden O'Donnell & Luca Diplacido for their commitment & contributions to the Brantford Bulldogs organization.

Lucas Moore was the longest serving assistant captain in Bulldogs history and sits near the top of the franchise record list for most games played as a Bulldog having skated in 247 regular season, which stands 4th in franchise history. A fierce competitor & leader on the ice, Moore exemplified class & heart off the ice. Always among the first to be in the community and wanting to be part of every aspect of the Bulldogs organization. An OHL Champion in 2022 in Hamilton, a division champion in 2025 in Brantford and one of the best young men to ever wear the black and gold.

Aiden O'Donnell committed to moving clear across the country from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia to become a Bulldog after being selected 14th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. O'Donnell skated in 72 games with the Bulldogs but endeared himself to Bulldogs fans in the community with his work on school visits and other community appearances. A first class individual, Aiden O'Donnell has a very bright future and we thank him for beginning what will be a long professional career as a Bulldog.

Luca Diplacido was the shortest serving of three players involved in the trade but made an impact none the less. Recording a pair of assists in his only regular season game, Diplacido went on to skate in 11 playoff games helping the Bulldogs win their first OHL playoff series in Brantford.

The Brantford Bulldogs would like to wish Lucas, Aiden & Luca nothing but the very best as they continue their hockey journey in Oshawa!







