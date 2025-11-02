Erliden Makes 42 Saves as Otters Fall in Barrie

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Barrie, Ontario -- The Otters would be back on the road Saturday as they would kick-off November with a two-game road trip with the season's only visit to Sadlon Arena in Barrie. Coming off of a big home win on Thursday, Erie would hope to continue their momentum and get the month started right.

Barrie had a strong start to the evening, hammering in shots at Otters goaltender Noah Erliden. Brad Gardiner (10) was able to give the Colts an early lead, slipping one in just before the midway point of the period to make it 1-0 Colts. The Otters, however, were quick to answer. Two minutes after the game leading play by Gardiner, it was Ritter Coombs (2) to make a game of it, putting Erie and Barrie even once again at 1-1. This burst of energy from Coombs lit a fire under the Otters, who began their own assault of shots on the Colts' goaltender. Erie found themselves in an opportunistic moment in the final two minutes of the period when Barrie got into some foul trouble and the game went five on three. Though firing off a few shots, the period would end 1-1, Erie leading in shots with 12, and Barrie going into the second period shorthanded.

Starting the second period off, still on the power play, Erie hoped to ride out their momentum and get one up on Barrie. Despite the player deficit on the ice, the Otters struggled to get shots off as the power play wound down. Similar to the first period, the two cross-conference opponents were back and forth in their offensive efforts, putting the pressure on the opposing defensemen on both sides. Barrie finally struck luck on an Erie penalty kill, with a strong effort from their power play line. It was Kashawn Aitcheson (PPG, 10) to make it two for the Colts, putting the score at 2-1 with 14 minutes remaining. This score would remain until the final two minutes of the period, as the Colts, Cole Beaudoin (7), would extend the lead, making it 3-1, Barrie. Though down two goals within the period, Erliden was massively impactful, stopping well-earned goal opportunities from the Colts various times, keeping Erie in the game. Barrie would lead 26-20 in shots on goal through the first 40 minutes.

The score would go on to remain for exactly 10 minutes into the final period of the night's match, the Otters doing a good job at holding Barrie's key attackers to the outsides of the ice, disallowing clean shots on net, even on the penalty-kill. It wasn't until Kashawn Aitcheson (PPG,[2],11) scored his second goal on the power-play that things seemed to get out of the Otters' reach, making the game 4-1, Barrie. The Otters could not catch a break in the third, getting into power-play trouble a handful of times and slowing down offensively, as the Colts broke away on the stat sheet. Once tied for shots at the beginning of the second, the Colts went on a run for over 20. In the last four minutes of the game, the Otters finally took hold of their own power-play opportunity, as it was Callum Hughes (PPG,4) to make it two for Erie and earn his fourth goal of the season. This effort was not enough for Erie to head into the next day's match with a win, the final score being 4-2, Barrie on top. The Colts would out-shoot the Otters 46-29.

The trip will conclude Sunday in Owen Sound with the Otters' first of six games against the Attack. Erie will return home next Friday, Nov 7 for 3-2-1 Friday as they welcome the Ottawa 67's for the first and only time this season. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







