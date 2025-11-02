Bulldogs Take out Firebirds, 7-0
Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds and Brantford Bulldogs played to a scoreless tie through 36 minutes but Brantford struck for a pair of late second period goals and added five more in the third en route to a 7-0 win over the Firebirds on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint's five-game home winning streak was snapped with the loss.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Bulldogs got the game's first goal with less than four minutes to play in the second. Ben Danford fed a cross ice pass to Cooper Dennis, who snuck a one-timer though Mason Vaccari on the short side, making the score 1-0.
They added to that lead when Vladimir Dravecky fed Jake O'Brien at the left circle. He darted a wrist shot high through Vaccari and the Bulldogs were up, 2-0.
Brantford then found more breathing room with three goals in the first three and a half minutes of the third. First, Marek Vacacker beat Vaccari on the glove side. Luca Testa then shoved one through Vaccari's pads off a rush. Jeremy Freeman followed that with his first OHL goal and the Bulldogs went up 5-0.
Sam McCue later struck with a power play goal and Vanacker netted a second to push the score to its 7-0 final. Flint dropped to 8-5-1-0 in the loss while Brantford improved to 12-0-2-1.
POSTGAME NOTES:
The Firebirds were shut out for the first time this season...despite the loss, Flint has won seven of its last nine games...the Birds had their five-game home winning streak snapped with the loss.
UP NEXT:
Flint will head to Windsor to take on the Spitfires for the first time this season. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Flint Firebirds left wing Josh Colosimo
(Todd Boone)
