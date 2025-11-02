Bulldogs Take out Firebirds, 7-0

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds left wing Josh Colosimo

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds left wing Josh Colosimo(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds and Brantford Bulldogs played to a scoreless tie through 36 minutes but Brantford struck for a pair of late second period goals and added five more in the third en route to a 7-0 win over the Firebirds on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint's five-game home winning streak was snapped with the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Bulldogs got the game's first goal with less than four minutes to play in the second. Ben Danford fed a cross ice pass to Cooper Dennis, who snuck a one-timer though Mason Vaccari on the short side, making the score 1-0.

They added to that lead when Vladimir Dravecky fed Jake O'Brien at the left circle. He darted a wrist shot high through Vaccari and the Bulldogs were up, 2-0.

Brantford then found more breathing room with three goals in the first three and a half minutes of the third. First, Marek Vacacker beat Vaccari on the glove side. Luca Testa then shoved one through Vaccari's pads off a rush. Jeremy Freeman followed that with his first OHL goal and the Bulldogs went up 5-0.

Sam McCue later struck with a power play goal and Vanacker netted a second to push the score to its 7-0 final. Flint dropped to 8-5-1-0 in the loss while Brantford improved to 12-0-2-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds were shut out for the first time this season...despite the loss, Flint has won seven of its last nine games...the Birds had their five-game home winning streak snapped with the loss.

UP NEXT:

Flint will head to Windsor to take on the Spitfires for the first time this season. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.