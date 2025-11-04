Firebirds Weekly Roundup, October 22 - November 2

Published on November 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds began week six of the season with a record of 7-4-1-0. The first of three games last week was the fourth installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, played at the Dow Event Center. For Chris Thibodeau, it would be his 250th career OHL game. The Birds had a 3-0 series lead for the year and showed no signs of slowing down. Josh Bonnyman kicked things off with his first career OHL goal less than three minutes in. Jimmy Lombardi doubled the lead two minutes later. Brady Smith netted his second of the season, Chris Thibodeau lit the lamp for his fourth on a penalty shot, and Alex Kostov capped off Flint's scoring with his seventh of the campaign. Mason Vaccari stopped 29 of 30 shots faced in a 5-1 victory, earning himself first star of the game honors. All five of Flint's goals were unassisted.

The team returned to home ice Saturday, riding a five-game win streak at the Dort Financial Center. The first-place Brantford Bulldogs brought a record without a regulation loss for the season. The first half of the game ended in a scoreless tie. Then Brantford found twine, and the flood gates opened. Back-to-back tallies put the Dogs up 2-0 through 40 minutes. A five-goal third period led to the eventual 7-0 shutout win for the road team, including a goal by former Firebird Sam McCue. Visiting goaltender Ryerson Leenders, a Buffalo Sabres prospect, recorded his first shutout of the season and fifth of his OHL career with 30 saves.

Sunday wasn't going to be an easier task, as the Western Conference-leading Windsor Spitfires came to town. The Spits buried three goals in the first period for a 3-0 edge through 20 minutes. They added a fourth marker early in the second, before Lombardi struck back with his sixth goal in six games. Nathan Aspinall recorded his 100th career point with an assist on Lombardi's tally. Chase Hull followed that up with his sixth of the season to pull the Birds within two before the second intermission. Still down a pair in the final minute, Mason Courville was pulled for the extra attacker. That's when Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree completed his hat trick on the empty net for a 5-2 Spitfires win. This weekend was the first time Flint lost back-to-back games since the first week of October.

Each of the Birds' opponents logged exactly 30 shots on goal this week for a total of 90 shots against. Flint registered 74 shots in the same span. Faceoffs were nearly even, with the Firebirds winning 86 of 174 total draws. The power play unit went scoreless on nine opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down five of eight shorthanded situations (62.5%).

LEADERBOARD

Lombardi has claimed the top spot on the stats sheet. He now has six goals and a team-leading 10 assists for 16 total points. Aspinall sits a close second, also with six goals but one fewer helper for a point total of 15. Alex Kostov has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points, good for third on the club. Urban Podrekar (1 G, 5 A) and Dryden Allen (6 A) are tied atop the blue-liners with six points apiece. Flint's rookie class is paced by Charlie Murata, also with six points (1 G, 5 A).

COMING UP

The club heads across the Soo Locks on Wednesday for a 7:07 p.m. matchup with the Greyhounds. Then the Birds return home for a pair of weekend home games. First up is the North Bay Battalion on Friday for Pucks Four Paws Night, sponsored by The Dental Care Team. Then, on Saturday, the Guelph Storm blows into town for Military Appreciation Night. Details for both games can be found HERE. Puck drop for both weekend contests is set for 7:00 p.m.

Story: Brandon Mills







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.