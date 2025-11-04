Back to School as Bears and Sting Face-Off in Second School Day Game in 7-Days

Published on November 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







After a great week at the Bayshore going 3-0 against Sarnia, Sudbury and Erie the Bears are looking to make it four in a row, when they head on the road to finish up the school day game home and home with the Sarnia Sting. The Bears will take on the Sting on Wednesday morning at 10:30 where the Sting will be looking for revenge after the Bears beat them 7-3 a week ago.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is the second meeting between the Attack and Sting this 2025-26 campaign, as the Bears will be looking to make the season series 2-0, after a strong 7-3 showing on October 29th that pushed them to have a strong weekend and give them more momentum heading to Sarnia. The Attack were 3-1-0-0 against the Sting last season and are 15-6-0-0 in the last five years.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (12-5-0-1)

The Attack are 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games, the Attack will be looking to add to their three-game win streak as well as looking to snap a three-game road losing streak. The noise of the last school day game helped the Attack pull off a win and hopefully they can handle being on the other side of it this time. The Attack's special teams are always dangerous, sporting the leagues 2nd ranked power play, converting 28 of 84 times (33.33%) this season, and the leagues 13th ranked penalty kill only allowing 16 goals against on 72 attempts (77.8%). Owen Sound continues to sport a balanced Attack up front with three players in the top ten in points in the OHL. Tristan Delisle (12-15-27) 3rd in the league, Pierce Mbuyi (9-15-24), 6th and Harry Nansi (6-17-23) for 8th best in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (5W, 2.57 GAA, .927 SV%) and Carter George (7W, 2.86 GAA, .907 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. Tristan Delisle continues to ride a 17-game points streak that goes back to the season opener in London on September 19th. The Attack will be without the services of rookie forward Max Delisle until November 9th while he represents Canada at the Under-17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 5 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE STING (4-8-3-0)

The Sting head into the midweek matchup with a 4-8-3-0 record, 9th place in the Western Conference. They will be looking to get their power play going having only converted 11 out of 58 opportunities so far this season.

Leading the way offensively for Sarnia is Beckham Edwards (7-7-14), Ryan Brown (3-8-11), Jack Van Volsen (5-5-10) and Ben Pickell (5-4-9), while Patrick Quinlan has carried the bulk of the load between the pipes sports 3.43 goals against average, .891save percentage and a 2-5-2-0 record on the season.

DRAFTED STING:

The Sarnia Sting have one NHL Drafted player, Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues) who was taken in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sting have six players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft; Alessandro Di Iorio (A-rated), Beckham Edwards (B-rated), Ryan Brown (C-rated), while Kaze Kamzik, Matthew Manza and Patrick Quinlan are all players to watch.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

You can stay up to date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will head back home after the game Wednesday for a clash with the London Knights on Saturday night, then they will head on the road for the next four games after that. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.