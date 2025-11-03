OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 27 - November 2, 2025

Published on November 3, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Attack's Harry Nansi Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi of the Owen Sound Attack is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording nine points (1-8--9) over three home victories.

Nansi was a playmaking presence for the Attack, with seven of his eight assists last week coming as primary helpers. He collected three in quick succession on Wednesday, helping linemate Tristan Delisle score a second period hat-trick in a 7-3 win over the Sarnia Sting. Nansi chipped in another assist on on a Delisle goal Saturday as the Attack defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-3. He rounded-out the weekend on Sunday with five points including a third period goal along with four assists as the Bears bested the Erie Otters 8-3.

An 18-year-old right-wing from Nepean, ON, Nansi has matched a season-high with 23 points (6-17--23) over 17 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 179Ib. flank was Toronto's fifth round (153rd overall) pick this past summer. Nansi has accumulated 55 points (13-42--55) over 125 regular season games with the Attack since being selected by Owen Sound in the fourth round (74th overall) in 2023.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Knights' Aleksei Medvedev Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Vancouver Canucks prospect Aleksei Medvedev is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .970 save percentage across a pair of road wins.

Medvedev was in the crease on Thursday in Peterborough, stopping 35-of-36 as the Knights prevailed over the Petes by a score of 6-1. He returned to action on Sunday, making 30 saves in a second star effort as the Knights rounded-out their East Division road trip with a 6-1 win over the Frontenacs.

An 18-year-old sophomore, Medvedev leads OHL netminders with a 1.86 goals-against average to go with a 6-1-1-0 record and .929 save percentage through eight games. Vancouver's second round (47th overall) pick this past summer, Medvedev owns a career regular season record of 28-9-3-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with three shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 180Ib. Medvedev was last year's recipient of the OHL's F.W. Dinty Moore Trophy, posting a league-best 2.79 goals-against average among rookies, while also being voted to the league's first all-rookie team. The former Memorial Cup champion was London's second round (38th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf is the OHL Rookie of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.96 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and a shutout.

Fetterolf got the start in Wednesday's school day contest against the visiting Brampton Steelheads, turning aside 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. He returned to the crease on Sunday night in Oshawa, making 16 saves in his second shutout of the season as the 67's won by a score of 3-0.

A 17-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is off to a tremendous start, posting a 6-2-1-0 record, 1.87 goals-against average and .925 save percentage with two shutouts over nine games. The NHL Draft eligible netminder was signed by Ottawa as a free agent over the offseason after spending 2024-25 at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio. Fetterolf was included on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft. He is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Otters Prospect Lyndon Cabral Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Erie Otters prospect Lyndon Cabral of the Listowel Cyclones is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, scoring twice while adding four assists for six points over a pair of games.

Cabral connected for two goals, three assists and five points in Thursday's 8-1 road win over the Sarnia Legionnaires. He chipped in with an assist on Listowel's lone goal on Friday as the Cyclones fell 2-1 to the Elmira Sugar Kings.

A 16-year-old from Hanover, ON, Cabral sits second in Cyclones scoring with 14 points (6-8--14) over 16 games this season. The 5-foot-11, 176Ib. right-wing was Erie's fourth round (81st overall) pick in 2025 from the OHL Cup finalist Don Mills Flyers AAA program. Cabral registered 52 points (25-27--52) over 33 regular season games with Don Mills last season before producing 12 points (5-7--12) over 11 playoff outings. He was a steady producer at the OHL Cup, recording 10 points (3-7--10) over seven games. Cabral made his OHL debut with the Otters on Oct. 5th at Kingston.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)







