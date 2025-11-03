Spitfires Roll Past Firebirds 5-2 in Home Victory

Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires delivered a commanding performance at the WFCU Centre on Sunday afternoon, powering past the Flint Firebirds 5-2 in front of 4,702 fans. It was a complete effort from start to finish - highlighted by a multi-point night from captain Liam Greentree and another strong outing from goaltender Joey Costanzo.

Windsor came out flying in the opening frame, finding the back of the net three times to take control early. Ethan Belchetz opened the scoring on the power play at 6:03, burying a setup from Greentree and Carson Woodall. Just under three minutes later, Caden Harvey doubled the lead after finishing off a feed from Wyatt Kennedy and Woodall. The Spitfires weren't done there - Greentree joined the scoring parade at 10:12, wiring home his team-leading marker off a sharp setup from AJ Spellacy and Conor Walton to make it 3-0 after one.

In the second period, Windsor continued to dictate play. Greentree struck again at 4:06, converting a slick pass from Belchetz and Ethan Garden for his second of the night and extending the lead to 4-0. Flint managed to respond late in the frame with goals from Jimmy Lombardi and Chase Hull, cutting the deficit in half, but Costanzo shut the door the rest of the way.

The third period saw the Spitfires clamp down defensively, killing off a pair of penalties and frustrating Flint's attack. With just seconds remaining, Greentree sealed the win with an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick and five-point performance.

Costanzo was steady between the pipes, turning aside 18 shots to record the win, while Windsor's special teams stood tall - going 1-for-4 on the power play and killing all six Firebirds opportunities.

The Spitfires (now 5-2 at home) showed once again that there are #NoLimits to their offensive firepower and team chemistry. They'll look to carry that momentum into next week's matchups as they continue their strong start to the 2025-26 OHL season.







