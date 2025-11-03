Attack's Harry Nansi Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi of the Owen Sound Attack is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording nine points (1-8-9) over three home victories.

Nansi was a playmaking presence for the Attack, with seven of his eight assists last week coming as primary helpers. He collected three in quick succession on Wednesday, helping linemate Tristan Delisle score a second period hat-trick in a 7-3 win over the Sarnia Sting. Nansi chipped in another assist on on a Delisle goal Saturday as the Attack defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-3. He rounded-out the weekend on Sunday with five points including a third period goal along with four assists as the Bears bested the Erie Otters 8-3.

An 18-year-old right-wing from Nepean, ON, Nansi has matched a season-high with 23 points (6-17-23) over 17 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 179Ib. flank was Toronto's fifth round (153rd overall) pick this past summer. Nansi has accumulated 55 points (13-42-55) over 125 regular season games with the Attack since being selected by Owen Sound in the fourth round (74th overall) in 2023.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)







