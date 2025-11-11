Hockey Fest Celebrations Return to Owen Sound

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound continues to celebrate its strong hockey spirit with Hockey Fest 2025, taking place from Thursday, November 13 to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

This annual event builds on the success of past community celebrations, where local partners-supported by the City of Owen Sound-have come together to host successful Hockey Fest events for the past three years.

Hockey Fest is a partnership between Owen Sound Girls Hockey, local elementary and high schools, and the City of Owen Sound with the support of the University of Waterloo Warriors, who compete within Ontario University Athletics.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, November 13, with an exciting showdown between two local high schools with announcer Fred Wallace providing the play by play. Join us at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre & JD McArthur Arena as the boys' and girls' teams from Owen Sound District Secondary School and Grey Highlands Secondary School face off. Come out and cheer on your favourite team - the girls' game begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys' game at 12:30 p.m. Join in the action, fundraising and fun! Entry is free.

On Friday, November 14, members of the Waterloo Warriors Women's Hockey Team will visit Hillcrest Elementary School, Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School, and East Ridge Community School for interactive sessions that include a fun game of floor hockey and a student Q&A.

Friday evening features on-ice development clinics for U9, U11, U13, and U15 players, along with a high-performance session for U15 and U18 athletes. The University of Waterloo Warriors and the University of Toronto Varsity Blues women's hockey teams will lead the sessions, sharing their skills, techniques, and insights into the game.

Curious about how to become a referee or learn the ropes of timekeeping from the bench? Join us on Friday between 6 and 7:30 p.m. for free clinics where you can discover both sides of the game! No experience needed-just bring your enthusiasm and love for hockey. The clinics are free to attend but registration is required.

The Northern Lights Lady Classic, hosted by Owen Sound Girls Hockey, runsNovember 13-16, 2025 at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre featuring U11, U13, and U15 divisions, the tournament offers competitive play, community support, and valuable experience for players, while volunteers can get involved as timekeepers and more.

The puck drops at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 15 for an exciting OUA showdown as the Waterloo Warriors take on the Toronto Varsity Blues! The Waterloo Warriors compete in the West Division of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference of U Sports. The roster features a mix of veteran fourth-year players and incoming freshmen, with players from across Ontario and beyond. In the 2023-24 season the Warriors won their first ever OUA conference championship (the McCaw Cup).

Owen Sound Ice Hawks will be on site with raffle tickets, with a draw time of 2:30 p.m. 1st prize $2500, 2nd prize $1500 and 3rd prize $1000. To grab tickets before the game please email [email protected]. Don't miss a minute of the action - grab your OUA tickets in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, by phone at 519-371-7452, or online today.

Following the game, we hope the community will join us in the River District for Holiday Magic, featuring the Kiwanis Santa Claus parade, and help kick off the Festival of Northern Lights.

Right after the parade, hit the pavement for the "Sick Shot" recreational road hockey games, held in loving memory of Josh Olynyk, a cherished Owen Sound minor hockey player who passed away from cancer in 2009. Teams of four - three players and a goalie - from U7 to U12 are invited to sign up for an action-packed hour of 15-minute games. Players must register in advance and come ready with a CSA-approved helmet, proper footwear, gloves, and hockey gear. Don't miss this fun, fast-paced tribute on the streets of Owen Sound and enjoy some hot chocolate from Tim Hortons at the Scotiabank warming station.

The complete schedule of events and information on how to sign up for clinics, purchase tickets, play road hockey, or volunteer for the event are available at OwenSound.ca/HockeyFest. Registration for clinics and the road hockey tournament closes Monday, November 10.

A special thanks to the sponsors of the 2025 Hockey Fest; Barry's Construction, Zoomer Radio, Bayshore Physical Therapy, Woodley Care Services, Benedict Electrical, Bruce Power, Pizzaville, Miller Waste and Ken Philp Climate Care. We are thankful for the support of Sunbelt Rentals, The Owen Sound Attack, Tim Hortons, Scotiabank, The Owen Sound Ice Hawks, Grey Highland Secondary School, as well as both OUA teams bringing their talents to our ice in Owen Sound, the Waterloo Warriors and Toronto Varsity Blues.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.