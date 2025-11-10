Attack Power Play & Mbuyi Hat Trick Power Attack to 5-3 Win over Generals

Published on November 9, 2025

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack closed out their weekend with a Sunday evening battle in Oshawa against the Generals, coming out victorious 5-3. Leading the way for the Attack was Pierce Mbuyi with 3 goals, Harry Nansi with 4 assists, John Banks with 3 assists as well as Tristan Delisle and Braedyn Rogers adding goals, while Trenten Bennett made 28 saves for the win. Replying for the Generals was Anthony Timmerman, Harrison Fransen and Luke Posthumus.

Knowing they would have to take the play to the Attack to be successful, the Generals did just that early in the first period generating some offensive opportunities while limiting the Attack chances. However, some power play opportunities began to turn the table and allowed for the Attack to begin to generate push back which carried over into event strength play. Unfortunately, the Attack were unable to beat Cholette in period 1 and Trenten Bennett was equally up to the task and the teams headed into the first intermission knotted at 0.

After a tightly contested first period, the Attack took advantage of some undisciplined play by the Generals, registering 4 power play goals in the middle frame. Mbuyi got it all started just over 2.5 minutes into the period when he buried home a one timer to make it 1-0. Then shortly after Anthony Figliomeni was assessed a fighting major after jumping an Attack player after the whistle the Attack power play went back to work, with Braedyn Rogers finding the back of the net with a shot from the top of the circle to make it 2-0. Not long after Charlie Hilton was assessed a match penalty for spearing sending the Attack to a prolonged 5-on-3 power play. The reigning OHL Rookie of the Year went work work, first tapping home a Harry Nansi cross ice pass, to extend the lead to 3, then he completed the second period hat trick after receiving a pass on the side board and sliding into the shooting lane, beating Cholette over the blocker making it 4-0 for the Attack.

The Generals came out with a huge pushback at the start of the third period, testing Bennett repeatedly, forcing him to make several highlight reel type saves. Unfortunately, for Bennett, the Generals were able to sneak one by him with Anthony Timmerman registering his first career OHL goal on the shot, temporarily cutting the Attack lead to three goals. Two minutes later it was the former General, Tristan Delisle, who would restore the four goal lead when Nansi recovered the puck at the bliueline and slid it over the Tristan who was streak down the left side. He made no mistake beating Cholette. The Generals pushed back with goals from Franssen and Posthumus to make it 5-3, but that's as close as the Generals would get.

The Owen Sound Attack will now enjoy a week of practice before heading on the road for a pair of games; first Friday night in London, before heading stateside for a Saturday night game against the Flint Firebirds. Friday night's game can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), while both weekend games can be streamed on FloHockey or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. The Attack will play their next home games at the Bayshore on Saturday, November 22nd against the Ottawa 67's at 7pm, the Sunday, November 23rd against the Flint Firebirds at 2pm.







