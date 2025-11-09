Top Line Leads Frontenacs in Winning Effort Sunday Afternoon

Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Frontenacs wrapped up their weekend in Kitchener on Sunday for their first matchup with the Rangers this season.

The first period was exactly what the doctor ordered for a Frontenacs team that had lost six straight games entering Sunday. Tyler Hopkins and Jacob Battaglia would both get on the scoreboard in the first frame. Kieren Dervin would get points on both of the goals as well. At the other end, the Rangers would score once, but ultimately, Frontenacs starting goalie Matt Minchak was excellent, making several huge saves to keep the Frontenacs lead. 2-1, Kingston2 after 20 minutes.

The middle frame was just as successful as the first for Kingston. Matthew Frost sent a chill down the spine of the Rangers, finding the net for the second time this season. Minchak continued to be great between the pipes, stopping all the Kitchener shots he faced, which gave the Frontenacs a 3-1 lead after two periods.

It was a full 60-minute effort from the Frontenacs on Sunday. Kingston would play solid defensive hockey in the final frame, allowing Kitchener just one late goal. Minchak would finish the game making 31 saves, which was good enough for first star honours in the winning effort. Final score from the 'Aud', Kingston 3, Kitchener 2.

Frontenacs now return home to play four straight home games, starting Friday when the Niagara IceDogs make their way to Slush Puppie Place for "Salute the Troops" night.







