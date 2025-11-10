Generals End Home Stand with Loss to Attack

Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to close out their five-game home stand with a victory but were spoiled by the Owen Sound Attack with a 5-3 defeat.

Prior to the start of tonight's game, the Generals held a ceremonial puck-drop that featured two members of the Canadian Armed Forces: Lieutenant (Navy) Robin Austen, and retired Warrant Officer Terry Reeves. Past and present Armed Forces members were thanked for their services with the playing of the Last Post and Rouse as part of Remembrance Day.

The scoring would not start until the second period, where Owen Sound started the frame on a rare four-on-three power play. Pierce Mbuyi would capitalize with a one-timer from just outside the near circle upstairs on Jaden Cholette.

There was plenty of action back-and-forth throughout the second, both offensively and physically, but Anthony Figliomeni would be given a major penalty and the Generals would be forced to kill a five-minute Owen Sound power play.

About midway through the major penalty, Oshawa got a tough break as Leo Laschon attempted to block Braedyn Rogers' one-time shot, but the puck deflected off him, slowed up and bounced in past Cholette.

After the tough bounce made it 2-0 Attack, Charlie Hilton was also assessed a five-minute major, extending the Owen Sound power play to the end of the second. Mbuyi would add his second of the period as he tapped in a neat pass from Harry Nansi on the back door and would complete the hat trick moments later with another wicked release from the near side.

Oshawa ended the second period in rough fashion, with three goals against on the two major penalties and four goals against overall. Mbuyi, Nansi and defender John Banks each recorded three points in the midst of Owen Sound's offensive outburst.

Period three saw the Generals start strong as they tried to chip away at the large deficit. Anthony Timmerman would get one back just before the five-minute mark, wiring it top shelf on Trenten Bennett from the far circle for his first OHL goal.

Owen Sound would quickly respond with former Gen Tristan Delisle getting on the scoresheet. Delisle took another setup feed from Nansi and put it into a gaping cage. Nansi, the Maple Leafs' prospect, would finish the night with four assists.

The Gens would get two more late with Harrison Franssen stashing one home from the side of the net with 2:25 left, followed by Luke Posthumus finishing a great rush by Ben Cormier with 1:26 on the clock. The late comeback attempt would unfortunately not be enough.

Oshawa's losing streak extends to six with tonight's loss, but this weekend showed a bit of progress. The Generals fought hard against a tough Brantford team for the vast majority of Friday's game and came out blocking shots and finishing checks for bits of tonight's contest.

The Gens head out to Peterborough and Brampton before returning home Sunday, November 16th for the Toy Story game against the Erie Otters starting at 2:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSA 1st Goal (PP): Pierce Mbuyi (11) from John Banks and Harry Nansi at 2:58

OSA 2nd Goal (PP): Braedyn Rogers (3) from Lenny Greenberg and Cole Zurawski at 13:55

OSA 3rd Goal (PP): Pierce Mbuyi (12) from Harry Nansi and John Banks at 15:22

OSA 4th Goal (PP): Pierce Mbuyi (13) from Harry Nansi and John Banks at 17:53

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Anthony Timmerman (1) Unassisted at 4:56

OSA 5th Goal: Tristan Delisle (13) from Harry Nansi at 6:26

OSH 2nd Goal: Harrison Franssen (6) from Jalen Lobo and Leo Laschon at 17:35

OSH 3rd Goal: Luke Posthumus (5) from Ben Cormier at 18:34

OSA Power Play: 4/10

OSH Power Play: 0/6

Trenten Bennett (OSA): 28 saves on 31 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 29 saves on 34 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.