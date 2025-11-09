44 CHL Players Medal at 2025 U17 World Challenge

Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - On Saturday night in Truro, Nova Scotia, 44 players from the Canadian Hockey League's (CHL) member leagues -- the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) -- proudly earned medals at the 2025 U17 World Challenge (see team rosters below). In the gold medal game, Canada Red defeated Canada White 6-3, with each roster featuring 22 CHL players. It marked the second consecutive year the tournament featured an all-Canadian final - and just the third time since 2009 that two Canadian teams have met in the gold medal game.

During Saturday's gold medal game, six different players found the back of the net for Canada Red, including Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL), who opened the scoring. Murata wrapped up the tournament with 10 points (4G-6A) in five games, ranking third in overall scoring. Leading the way for Canada Red was 2025 QMJHL Draft first-overall pick Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), who recorded six goals and 11 points (6G-5A) -- just one point shy of the tournament lead. Joseph's six goals tied for the tournament high alongside Sweden's Loui Karlsson and Canada White's Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL), the 15-year-old standout and 2025 WHL first-overall pick who paced his team with nine points (6G-3A) in five games..

Canada Red goaltender Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) and Canada White netminder Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL) were both outstanding on Saturday night, each turning aside 38 shots in the gold medal game. In addition to backstopping his team to the top of the podium, Oaten posted a 2.95 goals-against average (fourth at the tournament) and a .905 save percentage (third) across four appearances.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge All-Star Team featured four Canadians, including three from gold medal-winning Canada Red. Defenceman Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) shared the tournament scoring lead among defencemen with six points (1G-5A) in five games, anchoring Canada Red's blue line. He was joined by teammates Oaten and Joseph, while Schultz represented Canada White following his team-leading nine-point performance.

A total of 44 CHL players competed with Canada Red and Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia. The group included 19 players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), 17 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and eight from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - all contributing to Canada's first- and second-place finishes for the second year in a row at the tournament. In total, 38 CHL clubs were represented, with six teams leading the way with two players each: the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Regina Pats (WHL), Victoria Royals (WHL), Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), Sarnia Sting (OHL), and the Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL).

Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) and Scott Barney (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) served as head coaches for Canada Red and Canada White, respectively. Supporting McDonald behind the bench for Canada Red were assistant coaches Mathieu Gravel (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL) and Brendan Taylor (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds / OHL), while Canada White's staff featured assistant coaches Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) and Joël Perrault (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL).

The 2025 U17 World Challenge marked the third consecutive year that a Canadian team captured gold - coming just one year after Canada White defeated Canada Red in the 2024 final. At that event, among the 19 CHL players who won gold with Canada White, six are set to represent the CHL at the upcoming 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, taking place November 25-26 in Calgary and Lethbridge: Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL), Giorgos Pantelas (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Mathis Preston (Spokane Chiefs / WHL), and Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL).

Meanwhile, three additional Team CHL skaters who will compete at this year's CHL USA Prospects Challenge earned silver with Canada Red at last year's tournament: Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL), and Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL).

More than 2,000 NHL draft picks have suited up since the inception of the U17 World Challenge (previously known as the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Quebec Esso Cup) in 1986, including 11 CHL alumni since 2001 who were later drafted first overall to the NHL (Rick Nash, 2002; Marc-André Fleury, 2003; Patrick Kane, 2007; John Tavares, 2009; Taylor Hall, 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Nathan MacKinnon, 2013; Aaron Ekblad, 2014; Connor McDavid, 2015; Alexis Lafrenière, 2020; Matthew Schaefer, 2025).

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

GOLD - Canada Red (22)

(G) Mathys Fortin, Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) / Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

(G) Leif Oaten, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

(D) Peter Green, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

(D) Owen Hayden, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

(D) Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild (WHL)

(D) Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

(D) Quinn Norman, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

(D) Joaquin Geras, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

(D) Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

(F) Max Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

(F) Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

(F) Mirco Dufour, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

(F) Camryn Warren, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

(F) Loïk Gariépy, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

(F) Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

(F) Ryerson Edgar, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

(F) Benjamin Veitch, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

(F) Alexis Joseph, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

(F) Antoine Provencher, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

(F) Blake Chorney, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

(F) John McLaughlin, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

(F) Charlie Murata, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Head Coach - Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Assistant Coach - Mathieu Gravel, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Assistant Coach - Brendan Taylor, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Director of Operations - Dave Drinkill, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Video Coach - Enrick Corneau, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Goaltending Consultant - Jeff Harvey, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Equipment Manager - Samuel Bourget, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Athletic Therapist - Dave Pandolfi, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Academic Advisor - Sarah Noseworthy, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

SILVER - Canada White (22)

(G) Sam Berthiaume, Truro (MHL) / Cape Breton Eagles (QMHJL)

(G) Cash Christie, SAHA (CSSHL) / Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

(D) Matt Henderson, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

(D) Kaden Aucoin, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

(D) Calder Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

(D) Alexander Forrest, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

(D) Aden Bouchard, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

(D) Thomas Charbonneau, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

(D) Cooper McAslan, London (GOHL) / London Knights (OHL)

(F) Sam Roberts, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

(F) Brenner Lammens, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

(F) Jacob Schwartz, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(F) Kayden Stroeder, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

(F) Aleks Kulemin, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

(F) Brock Chitaroni, Ottawa 67's (OHL)

(F) Kaden McGregor, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

(F) Eli McKamey, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(F) Ryan Hanrahan, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

(F) Liam Pue, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Jaakko Wycisk, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Head Coach - Scott Barney, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Assistant Coach - Kyle Chipchura, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Assistant Coach - Joël Perrault, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Director of Operations - Dylan Seca, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Video Coach - Alex Darling, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Goaltending Consultant - Andrew Mercer, Ottawa 67's (OHL)

Equipment Manager - J.R. Grant, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Athletic Therapist - Colton Reiley, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Academic Advisor - Stacey Meyer, Western Hockey League (WHL)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.