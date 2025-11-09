Frontenacs Finish Western Road Trip Sunday in Kitchener

Sunday marks the final of a three-game Western Conference road swing for the Kingston Frontenacs. After games in Windsor and London, the Fronts head to Kitchener to take on the Rangers for the first time this season.

The scores have not reflected the Frontenacs play on the road trip to this point, dropping two points in both Windsor and London, despite playing well in both contests. Unfortunately, the road won't get any easier on Sunday. Today, they take on a very good Kitchener Rangers team, who sit second in the Western Conference with a 12-3-2-0 record.

Last season, the Frontenacs picked up points in both of the games against the Rangers. Early in the 2024-25 season, they lost in overtime at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium before beating the Rangers at Slush Puppie Place in February.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Robin Kuzma (#13)

Robin Kuzma, or "Young Kuz" as the team calls him, has been nothing short of fantastic in his first full year of junior hockey. In a Frontenacs lineup that has been looking for scoring, Kuzma has provided a spark with six goals to start the season, including one Friday night in London. Watch for Robin Kuzma's Icetime to continue to go up as he continues to be productive.

Kitchener - Jack Pridham (#24)

Since joining the Rangers last season, Jack Pridham has been great for Kitchener. A now overager who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Pridham has 18 points in 15 games, including 9 goals this season. Watch for Pridham to be sharp again on Sunday, especially late in the game, as he has eight game-winning goals during his time in Kitchener.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







