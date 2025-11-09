Ranger Comeback Falls Just Short, Fall 3-2 to Frontenacs
Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers trailed by two after 40 minutes of play, but Luke Ellinas gave the Rangers a spark with 1:49 left in regulation to cut the deficit in half. Unfortunately, for the Rangers their comeback was halted there falling by a score of 3-2 in regulation. Kitchener had a flurry of chances throughout the game but were stymied by Matthew Minchak in the Kingston goal who turned aside 31 Ranger shots earning the games first star.
Attendance: 6,806
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KGN 1 - KIT 0
5:29 Tyler Hopkins (7) - Kieren Dervin, André Mondoux
KGN 1 - KIT 1
17:10 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Matheas Stark, Avry Anstis
KGN 2 - KIT 1
17:35 Jacob Battaglia (8) - Kieren Dervin
Second Period
KGN 3 - KIT 1 - GWG
2:40 Matthew Frost (2) - Unassisted
Third Period
KGN 3 - KIT 2
18:11 Luke Ellinas (1) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KGN 26 - KIT 33
Power play: KGN 0/2 - KIT 0/3
FO%: KGN 47% - KIT 53%
The Starting Goalies:
Matthew Minchak (KGN) - 31/33 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 23/26, Three Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Rangers host another home matchup next Friday, welcoming the Soo Greyhounds for their second meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
Kitchener Rangers defenceman Alexander Bilecki
