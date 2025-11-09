Ranger Comeback Falls Just Short, Fall 3-2 to Frontenacs

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Alexander Bilecki

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers trailed by two after 40 minutes of play, but Luke Ellinas gave the Rangers a spark with 1:49 left in regulation to cut the deficit in half. Unfortunately, for the Rangers their comeback was halted there falling by a score of 3-2 in regulation. Kitchener had a flurry of chances throughout the game but were stymied by Matthew Minchak in the Kingston goal who turned aside 31 Ranger shots earning the games first star.

Attendance: 6,806

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KGN 1 - KIT 0

5:29 Tyler Hopkins (7) - Kieren Dervin, André Mondoux

KGN 1 - KIT 1

17:10 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Matheas Stark, Avry Anstis

KGN 2 - KIT 1

17:35 Jacob Battaglia (8) - Kieren Dervin

Second Period

KGN 3 - KIT 1 - GWG

2:40 Matthew Frost (2) - Unassisted

Third Period

KGN 3 - KIT 2

18:11 Luke Ellinas (1) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KGN 26 - KIT 33

Power play: KGN 0/2 - KIT 0/3

FO%: KGN 47% - KIT 53%

The Starting Goalies:

Matthew Minchak (KGN) - 31/33 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 23/26, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Rangers host another home matchup next Friday, welcoming the Soo Greyhounds for their second meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

