Kitchener Looking to Extend Win Streak Hosting Saginaw at the Aud

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers open a jam-packed weekend Friday night at The Aud against the visiting Saginaw Spirit. The East Avenue Blue will look to extend their win streak to four with Peter DeBoer and Bardown in the building. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS: BarDown and Level of Legacy Ceremony

Friday nights at The Aud are already iconic, but now we are taking it to the next level. Join us in welcoming the BarDown team for a Meet & Greet in the Viewing Lounge before the game and stick around for the inaugural banner raising of our Level of Legacy honouring Peter DeBoer.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight marks the second meeting between these two Western Conference foe. The teams last faced off on October 11th, when the Rangers earned 3-1 victory. Jack Pridham opened the scoring for the Rangers, and Alexander Bilecki added another in the second period. Saginaw's Levi Harper found the back of the net in the third to keep things close, but it wasn't enough, as Ellis Haeden sealed the win with a power-play tally.

Last season, the two teams also faced off four times, splitting the series evenly as each team picked up two wins. Kitchener dropped one game in overtime, finishing with a 2-1-1-0 record, while Saginaw went 2-2-0-0. Kitchener holds a winning record over the past five seasons against the Spirit. In 16 games, Kitchener owns an 8-6-2-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (11-3-2-0)

The Rangers captured their third straight win, now trail the Owen Sound Attack by one point in the Midwest Division with three games in hand. Most recently, Kitchener faced Brampton on November 1st in a road matchup where the Blueshirts earned their second straight shutout victory.

Jason Schaubel was outstanding, earning his first career shutout and turning aside all 30 shots, he faced. Schaubel and Christian Kirsch became the first Rangers goaltending tandem to record their first OHL shutouts in back-to-back games.

Jack Pridham enters the game on a four-game point streak with five points (2G, 3A). Jack owns the goal scoring lead on the Rangers roster this season with nine. Christian Humphreys leads the team in points with 21 (6G, 15A) in 14 games. He ranks seventh amongst all skaters in the OHL this season.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (6-6-3-2)

The Saginaw Spirit currently sit eighth in the Western Conference standings. In their most recent game on November 2nd, the Spirit fell 6-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs. Levi Harper (6G, 7A) and Nikita Klepov (13G, 15A) scored Saginaw's only goals, with Klepov also adding an assist to bring his season total to an impressive 28 points. Egor Barabanov (7G, 16A) contributed two helpers on those goals, moving into the second place on the team with 23 points.

Not only is Nikita Klepov the leading scorer amongst all rookies in the OHL with 13 goals and 15 assists, but he also ranks third amongst all skaters in the OHL this season. Fellow rookie, Levi Harper is pacing at a point-per-game pace as a rookie on the back end with 17 points (6G, 11A) in 17 games. Harper comes into Friday's game on a six-game point streak.

Drafted Spirit:

The Spirit have two active players drafted to the NHL. Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets) was selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and Slovakia native, Miroslav Satan (Washington Capitals) was selected in the seventh round in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

UP NEXT:

Join us on Sunday afternoon for our Remembrance Day Game. The Rangers will dawn their 20th special edition Remembrance Day jerseys as they take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







