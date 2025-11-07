Bears Get Set for Battle as They Face the Knights and Generals

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







After a tough loss in their mid-week game against Sarnia, the Bears will be looking to bounce back on the weekend as they will play host to the London Knights on Saturday at the Bayshore, then they will head on the road to take on the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is the second time that the Bears will played the Knights this season, they earned a 3-2 overtime win back on September 19th. Last season the Knights kept the Bears in check as they won all six match ups. Sunday will be the first of two meetings between the Bares and Generals this season, last year the Bears dropped both of their games with the Generals but over the last five years the Bears are 4-2-0.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (12-6-0-1)

The Attack are just 5-4-0-1 in there last 10 games but 8-2-0-0 at home this year, but after a tough 6-4 battle in Sarnia the Bears will be looking to get back to winning ways on the weekend. The Attack offence has been lead by their power play which sits as the second ranked power play in the OHL with 29 goals on 88 attempts (33%).

Up front they are also getting production from a number of different players, leading the way for them is Tristan Deilsle (12-15-27) and Pierce Mbuyi (10-17-27). Deilsle just had his 18 game point streak snapped on Wednesday and will be looking to get back on the score sheet, Mbuyi is raining rookie of the year in the OHL, the two of them not only lead the Attack in points but are sitting tied for 4th for most points in the OHL. The Bears are also getting production from players like Harry Nansi (6-19-25), Cole Zurawski (11-7-18) and Nicholas Sykora (13-4-17). The Attack net-minders have also got off to a hot start this season as Carter George the LA Kings prospect has a 7-3-0 record with 2.91 GGA as well as a .904 SAV%, and Trenten Bennett the New Jersey Devils prospect has a 5-1-0 record with a GGA of 3.04 and a SAV% of 0.915. The Attack will be without the services of rookie forward Max Delisle while he represents Canada at the Under-17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia for Saturdays game but Max could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 5 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (9-4-3-0)

Heading into the weekend the Knights are 9-4-3-0 and are in fifth in the Western Conference just 4 points back of the Bears, and will be looking to even up the season series. They are coming into this game 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games.

The Knights are being lead by Ben Willmott (7-11-18), Sam O'Reilly (8-9-17) and Jared Woolley (5-8-13) and between the pipes Aleksei Medevdev (6W, 2.10 GAA, 0.923 SAV%) and Sebastian Gatto (3W, 2.93 GAA, 0.893 SAV%).

DRAFTED KNIGHTS:

The Knights have seven players drafted to the NHL, four of which were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft Sam O'Reilly who was drafted by Edmonton and then traded to Tampa Bay in early 2025. also drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft was William Nicholl (EDM), Sam Dickinson (SJ), and Jared Woolley (LA). The other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henry Brzustewicz (LA), Linus Funck (COL) and Aleksei Medevdev (VAN).

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (5-12-0-0)

The Generals are heading into Sundays game 5-12-0-0, are currently on a 4 game losing streak and sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Leading the way for the Generals offence is Owen Griffin (10-8-18), Brooks Rogowski (5-9-14) and Luke Posthumus (4-7-11). In net for the Generals this season is Jaden Cholette (5W, 3.51GAA, 0.897 SAV%) and Isaac Gravelle (0W, 4.37 GAA, 0.871 SAV%).

DRAFTED GENERALS:

The Generals have three players who have been drafted into the NHL. Beckett Sennecke who was taken 3rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. The other two were drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft Owen Griffin (CBJ) and Simon Wang (SJ).

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Not able to attend this weekend's games, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will now play back-to-back games at the Bayshore to close out the weekend. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.







