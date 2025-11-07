Danford, Sandhu Return to Oshawa as Generals Host Bulldogs

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals host the Eastern Conference-leading Brantford Bulldogs with the hopes of earning their first win against them in the season series.

Brantford took the first two meetings not too long ago by 3-1 and 4-1 margins. While the Gens somewhat contained arguably the best offense in the league, they could not generate many chances the other way, which they will look to change tonight.

This marks the first matchup between both sides since the trade that saw Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu head to the Bulldogs for overage defender Lucas Moore, forward Aiden O'Donnell, the rights to defender Luca Diplacido and nine draft picks.

While O'Donnell and Moore prepare to face their former squad, two of the Generals' key defenders for the past few years in Danford and Sandhu return to the TCC.

A 14th overall choice of the Generals in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Danford suited up for 196 games for the club, putting up 83 points with 140 penalty minutes and was a +18.

Danford was also a key factor in Oshawa's past couple of playoff runs, scoring six goals and 16 points in 47 postseason games with plenty of blocked shots along the way thanks to his defense-first mentality.

Sandhu, who originally came up with the Guelph Storm, was acquired by the Gens via trade in 2024. He appeared in 106 games for Oshawa, tallying 34 points and 150 penalty minutes while also putting up eight points in 41 playoff games.

With both defenders being honored in their first game back in Oshawa, there is still a game to be played with the Generals looking for a win and Brantford looking to build on their already strong season. The Bulldogs are coming off an overtime loss in Peterborough last night.

Anthony Figliomeni has provided a spark for the Generals in the past couple of games. In his second season with Oshawa, Figliomeni has proven to be a gritty and hard-working bottom-six option who can get in the heads of other teams.

For the Bulldogs, keep an eye out for Jake O'Brien, the league-leader in points with 33, including five in the two games against Oshawa. The Seattle Kraken's first round choice last spring is a talented playmaker with excellent vision and skill making him a top threat in the OHL.

The puck drops at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







