Rangers Continue Winning Ways on Night of Celebration
Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - On a night where the Rangers sent Peter DeBoer into the rafters, the Kitchener Rangers extended their win streak to four by defeating the Saginaw Spirit by a score of 5-2. Tanner Lam recorded his 100th career OHL point in the game with a three-point (1G, 2A) night.
Attendance: 7,117
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SAG 0 - KIT 1
4:43 Kaden Schneider (2) - Luca Romano, Tanner Lam
SAG 0 - KIT 2
6:28 Christian Humphreys (7) - Jakub Chromiak, Jack Pridham
SAG 1 - KIT 2 - PPG
14:03 Egor Barabanov (8) - Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper
SAG 1 - KIT 3 - GWG
16:40 Cameron Reid (2) - Tanner Lam
Second Period
SAG 1 - KIT 4
9:43 Matthew Hlacar (2) - Avry Anstis, Max Dirracolo
Third Period
SAG 2 - KIT 4
6:40 Carson Harmer (3) - James Guo, Nic Sima
SAG 2 - KIT 5 - ENG
17:00 Tanner Lam (7) - Cameron Arquette, Luca Romano
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 22 - KIT 40
Power play: SAG 1/3 - KIT 0/2
FO%: SAG 58% - KIT 42%
The Starting Goalies:
Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 35/39 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Join us on Sunday afternoon for our Remembrance Day Game. The Rangers will dawn their 20th special edition Remembrance Day jerseys as they take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.
Peter DeBoer Honored
