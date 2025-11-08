Rangers Continue Winning Ways on Night of Celebration

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Peter DeBoer Honored

Kitchener, Ont. - On a night where the Rangers sent Peter DeBoer into the rafters, the Kitchener Rangers extended their win streak to four by defeating the Saginaw Spirit by a score of 5-2. Tanner Lam recorded his 100th career OHL point in the game with a three-point (1G, 2A) night.

Attendance: 7,117

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SAG 0 - KIT 1

4:43 Kaden Schneider (2) - Luca Romano, Tanner Lam

SAG 0 - KIT 2

6:28 Christian Humphreys (7) - Jakub Chromiak, Jack Pridham

SAG 1 - KIT 2 - PPG

14:03 Egor Barabanov (8) - Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper

SAG 1 - KIT 3 - GWG

16:40 Cameron Reid (2) - Tanner Lam

Second Period

SAG 1 - KIT 4

9:43 Matthew Hlacar (2) - Avry Anstis, Max Dirracolo

Third Period

SAG 2 - KIT 4

6:40 Carson Harmer (3) - James Guo, Nic Sima

SAG 2 - KIT 5 - ENG

17:00 Tanner Lam (7) - Cameron Arquette, Luca Romano

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAG 22 - KIT 40

Power play: SAG 1/3 - KIT 0/2

FO%: SAG 58% - KIT 42%

The Starting Goalies:

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 35/39 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Join us on Sunday afternoon for our Remembrance Day Game. The Rangers will dawn their 20th special edition Remembrance Day jerseys as they take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

