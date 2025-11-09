Frontenacs Visit the Aud for Remembrance Day Game

Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - With Peter DeBoer now lifted into the rafters, the Kitchener Rangers look to extend their four-game win streak and seven-game point streak with a Sunday afternoon clash with the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

PROMOTIONS: REMEMBRANCE DAY GAME

Join us for a special and meaningful afternoon as the Kitchener Rangers honor our veterans and active service members at the Remembrance Day game on November 9th. This game is more than just hockey-it's an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. The evening will feature a touching pre-game ceremony, including a moment of silence and a tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Wear your red poppy, stand with us in respect, and help us honor the heroes who have defended our freedom. Let's come together as a community to show our gratitude and cheer on the Rangers in a game filled with meaning and pride.

Keep an eye out for details on the jersey auction. You can head straight to the live auction.This auction will run until Wednesday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

After meeting only twice last year, the Rangers open a new home-and-home series against the Frontenacs. Last season, the teams split the series evenly, each winning one game - with the home team being victorious in each. Most recently, Kingston hosted Kitchener on February 14th, where the Rangers fell 4-2. Over the past five years, the teams have faced each other six times, with the Rangers winning twice in overtime and once in regulation for a 3-3-0-0 record.

Kitchener's ninth ranked power play (20.3%) will be in tough Sunday afternoon as the Kingston Frontenacs own the third best penalty kill percentage (85.4% in the league.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (12-3-2-0)

After a strong performance on Friday and another win that lifted them to second place in the Western Conference prior to games that will be played Saturday night, the Kitchener Rangers look to continue their strong play in their next home matchup against the Frontenacs.

Tanner Lam was the star of the night, scoring a goal and adding two assists to record his 100th career OHL point. Kaden Schneider opened the scoring within the first five minutes of play. Christian Humphreys (15G, 7A) and Cameron Reid (2G, 12A) each added a goal of their own, boosting their season point totals. Matthew Hlacar was the lone scorer in the second period, with assists from Avry Anstis and Max Dirracolo.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE FRONTENACS (7-9-0-1)

Kingston come into Sunday afternoon's game with 15 points and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference Standings. Kingston also played on Friday against the London Knights, where they suffered a 2-1 loss. Kuzma Robin (6G,1A) was the lone scorer, netting the game's first goal in the opening two minutes of the first period. Former Kitchener Rangers prospect (Import Draft), Tomas Pobezal (4G,5A) assisted on the play, adding another point to bring his season total to nine points.

Matthew Minchak and Gavin Betts have almost split the duties in net for the Frontenacs this season. Betts with 11 starts, backstopped Team Canada to a Bronze medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past summer. He is NHL draft eligible this season.

Drafted Frontenacs:

The Kingston Frontenacs feature three NHL prospects on their roster. Kieren Dervin (Vancouver Canucks) and Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs) were drafted in 2025, while Jacob Battaglia (Calgary Flames) was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday afternoon's game against the Kingston Frontenacs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.    

UP NEXT:

The Rangers host another home matchup next Friday, welcoming the Soo Greyhounds for their second meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







