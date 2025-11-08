2025 Remembrance Day Auction Live Now

Kitchener, ON - Don't miss your chance to get your hands on a game-worn or game-issued 20th edition Kitchener Rangers Remembrance Day Jersey!

Fans can now place bids for these special jerseys online through DASH beginning Saturday, November 8th at 12:00 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the 78th Fraser Highlanders Fort Conestoga Garrison, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Poppy Fund through Rangers Reach. There will be no in-person bidding on jerseys this season, as the former Subscribers' Lounge is currently being renovated. At the game fans can scan the QR Code for the auction page which will be on posters throughout the concourse, shown on the videoboard, and on signs within Rangers Authentics. Rangers Authentics and McLelland Hall will also have a jersey from this Remembrance Day Game on display (Game Issued), as well as have some historical Rangers Remembrance Day Jerseys on display for fans.

Jerseys will NOT be signed by the players. If your bid is successful you can email the Kitchener Rangers at llombardi@kitchenerranger.com and ask for your jersey to be signed before it is presented to you.

This auction will be live throughout the weekend and will close on Wednesday, November 7th at 7:00 pm ET. Please read the item descriptions thoroughly before placing a bid.

The 2025-26 Remembrance Day jersey recognizes the 110th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ypres (April 22, 1915) and pays tribute to the poem written during that battle by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, In Flanders Fields. McCrae was a Canadian poet, physician, artist, and soldier who served as a medical officer in the trenches during the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium. McRae treated hundreds of wounded soldiers each day, many the result of deadly German chlorine attacks. On May 2nd, 1915, McRae witnessed a friend, fellow soldier lieutenant Alexis Helmer die instantly during a shelling attack. McRae conducted his burial service, reciting from memory, passages from the "order of burial of the dead. ¬Â The next day as he looked upon Alexis' makeshift grave marked by a simple wooden cross; wild poppies were beginning to bloom between the crosses marking many more graves. Unable to help any of those who had died, McRae penned the poem that would give these young men a voice forever.







